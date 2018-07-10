George Clooney suffers minor injuries in scooter accident in Italy

share tweet pin email

George Clooney was injured on Tuesday after his scooter collided with a car on the Italian island of Sardinia.

The Academy Award winner was taken to a local hospital in nearby Olbia and was quickly discharged after an MRI came back negative and he was found to have no serious injuries, Italian officials told NBC News.

Clooney, 57, was riding his scooter around 8:15 a.m. local time when a car turned in front of him without giving him the right of way, resulting in a collision, Carabinieri Lt. Alberto Cicognani told NBC News.

He was taken to the hospital by ambulance after the driver called for emergency services.

A local Italian newspaper, La Nuova Sardegna, tweeted a photo of the purported accident site.

George Clooney all'ospedale: con la sua moto Ã¨ finito contro un'auto che stava svoltando https://t.co/yG2jA4OomJ pic.twitter.com/MqZDD7oKpU — La Nuova Sardegna (@lanuovasardegna) July 10, 2018

Clooney suffered "a slight trauma to the pelvis and bruises to one knee and one arm," but none of the injuries were serious, La Nuova Sardegna reported. NBC News reached out to Clooney for comment but has not heard back.

His wife, Amal, rushed to meet him at the hospital and they left together shortly after, according to La Nuova Sardegna.

Clooney, who has a home in Lake Como on the Italian mainland, is living in Sardinia with Amal and their 1-year-old twins this summer while filming the new Hulu limited series "Catch-22," based on the classic novel by Joseph Heller.

