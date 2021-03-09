George Clooney says wife Amal is watching 'ER' and it's getting him into 'trouble'

The past has come back to bite George Clooney.

The Oscar winner joked that wife Amal has been watching him in “ER” reruns and isn’t too pleased with his character’s behavior.

“My wife is watching them now and it’s getting me in a lot of trouble because I’d forgotten all of the terrible things (my character) was doing picking up on women and things,” he told Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett during an appearance on their “SmartLess” podcast this week.

George Clooney and says wife Amal Clooney is watching old reruns of "ER." Clemens Bilan / Getty Images

“ER” was a huge hit and ran for 15 seasons after premiering in 1994. Clooney, who left the series in 1999, earned two Emmy nominations for his role as the handsome ladies' man, Dr. Doug Ross. The actor noted on the podcast that the show was receiving around 42 million viewers at the time, which was “unheard of” back then.

Clooney cemented his status as a bona fide star on the drama, and Bateman jokingly wondered whether Amal would get starstruck watching him.

"Yeah, that's not my wife," Clooney responded, drawing laughter.

Clooney, 59, married Amal in 2014. He said she was simply too good to be true.

“The truth was I met this amazing woman and she took my breath away and she was brilliant and funny and beautiful and kind and I was sort of swept off my feet,” he told the podcast hosts.

“We got engaged after a few months and got married within the first year that we met. (It) surprised me more than anybody else in the world and everybody else was pretty surprised.”

The couple are parents to twins Alexander and Ella, 3.

“They’re monsters,” he said. “Everything gets destroyed in a second.”

Clooney, who is a notorious prankster, also told a story of how his son put peanut butter on his shoe and pretended it was “poo poo” before eating it, proving he’s a chip off the old block.

He said it took some time for him to enjoy fatherhood because kids are so dependent on their mother during the first year.

“Well, the first 12 moths the guy has literally no business, they don’t care about you at all. They’re like mom for everything, for food, for everything,” he said.

“And then, yes, the fun starts,” he added.