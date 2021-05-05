George Clooney's love for Brad Pitt is out of control in funny new ad

George Clooney is just a wee bit obsessed with Brad Pitt.

The “Midnight Sky” actor appears in a new sketch called “George Clooney: World’s Worst Pandemic Roommate” to promote a contest in which the winner will be flown to Lake Como, Italy, and hang out with Clooney and his wife, Amal, at their home there.

In the sketch, Clooney rooms with a total stranger, named Byron, during the pandemic after the stay-at-home order was enacted while the “Up in the Air” star was at his house to pick up a Batman action figure he found on Craigslist.

And while it may sound like it’d be great to share four walls with Clooney, it turns out the Oscar winner has some quirks that are downright annoying.

He turns his room into a shrine to Pitt, hogs the bathroom, fanboys over Pitt while he makes Byron watch “Ocean’s 11” nearly two dozen times, and interrupts Byron’s virtual job interview by brushing his teeth. He also pays rent with autographed headshots of himself.

Clooney's room is a love letter to Pitt. YouTube

“We’re basically best friends now,” Clooney said.

Byron, though, is not starstruck in the least.

“Do I recommend hanging out with George Clooney? No, I do not,” he said.

Watch TODAY All Day ! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long. Sign up for the TODAY Newsletter!

Still, Clooney had a blast.

“It was an unforgettable time,” he said. “We laughed, we learned, we lived. So, naturally, when the stay-at-home order was finally lifted, Byron and I knew that we had a tough decision to make."

Byron, though, had had enough of living with an A-lister.

"I told him to get the f--- out,” he said.

The bit, of course, was all in good fun and a way to raise awareness about the contest.

The contest is available at omaze.com, and the winner, who will get to have lunch with Clooney and his wife, will be announced in August. People can become eligible by making donations to the Clooney Foundation for Justice, which the actor says is out to “advocate for justice through accountability for human rights’ abuses around the world.”

Related: