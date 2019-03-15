Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 15, 2019, 1:32 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Eun Kyung Kim

George Clooney is once again speaking out against the “unjust” treatment his friend Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has received since joining the royal family.

“I’ve seen it when the press can turn on you for sort of ridiculous reasons and for almost nothing,” the actor said during an interview with the ITV program “Good Morning Britain” when he elaborated on comments he made defending the duchess last month.

“It seemed to be a little unjust since she hadn’t done anything except just happen to live her life.”

The Oscar winner and wife Amal Clooney were guests at the wedding of the former Meghan Markle to Prince Harry last May at St. George’s Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

And Amal was a guest last month at Meghan’s baby shower in New York City.

George said Meghan doesn’t deserve the treatment she’s been subjected to and had nothing but praise for her and Harry.

Clooney described the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as a "wonderful, loving couple." Getty Images

“She’s a really kind and smart and intelligent young woman and they’re a really wonderful, loving couple,” he said. “Most of it you can just shrug off and not pay attention to, but sometimes it’s unkind.”

Clooney previously defended the duchess when he compared her treatment in the tabloids with the way the media had attacked the late Princess Diana, Harry’s mother.

"They’re just chasing Meghan Markle everywhere," he told Australia’s Who magazine last month when asked about the duchess’s reported rift with her father.

“She has been pursued and vilified and chased in the same way that Diana was, and it’s history repeating itself,'' Clooney said at the time. "We’ve seen how that ends."

Diana died in 1997 at 36 following a car crash in Paris. Harry was 13 at the time.

“Good Morning Britain” also asked Clooney about his attendance earlier in the week at a Buckingham Palace dinner honoring a charity founded by Prince Charles.

George Clooney joked that Prince Charles is quite the party animal! The two, along with Amal Clooney, gathered at a Buckingham Dinner for The Prince's Trust. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Photos from the event show the Clooneys enjoying a lively conversation with the Prince of Wales.

“Charles got really crazy and started dancing on the tables,” Clooney joked. “I was surprised to see that.”