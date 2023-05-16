George and Amal Clooney joined by her mom on the red carpet — see the pics

George and Amal Clooney were joined by her mother, Baria Alamuddin, as the trio attended a special U.K. awards ceremony on May 16.

Alamuddin, an esteemed journalist, and the Clooneys all walked the red carpet together for the Prince’s Trust and TK Maxx & Homesense Awards in London.

The 62-year-old actor held his wife’s hand as he posed for pictures with her alongside his mother-in-law.

The Clooneys and Baria Alamuddin (seen here with Charlotte Tilbury) attended the Prince’s Trust and TK Maxx & Homesense Awards on May 16. Stuart C. Wilson / Getty Images

Amal Clooney, 45, wore a blush jumpsuit and black belt while her husband sported a gray suit and sunglasses. Alamuddin donned a matching beige blouse, tailored pants and sheer wrap.

The family were also joined by beauty entrepreneur Charlotte Tilbury, who snapped a few photos with them. She wore a black dress with ruffled and lace detailing that featured a statement belt.

The quartet snapped a few photos together on the red carpet. Neil Mockford / FilmMagic

Multiple celebrities were invited to the awards ceremony, which was held in the Theatre Royal Drury Lane and honored “the incredible achievements of young people across the UK.”

The Clooneys, Alamuddin and Tilbury attended the ceremony, which honored "the incredible achievements of young people across the UK." David M. Benett / Getty Images

King Charles III founded the Prince’s Trust to help disadvantaged youths living in the United Kingdom. With TK Maxx & Homesense, the Prince’s Trust found finalists in England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland with inspirational stories about how they achieved success after working with Prince’s Trust programs.

George and Amal Clooney frequently show support for philanthropic causes. The pair founded the Clooney Foundation for Justice, which works to protect human rights.

This is not the first time the “Out of Sight” star and his mother-in-law have walked the red carpet together. She previously accompanied her son-in-law and daughter to the London premiere of his Hulu miniseries, “Catch-22,” in 2019.

At the time, the political journalist wowed in a green chiffon outfit and gorgeous jeweled necklace that completed the look.

A couple of years earlier, Alamuddin and Amal Clooney also showed support by attending the Los Angeles premiere of the 2017 thriller “Suburbicon,” which the actor directed and co-wrote. The trio sweetly embraced each other and posed together for pictures.