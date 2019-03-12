Get the latest from TODAY
Hollywood royalty mingled with British royalty at Buckingham Palace Tuesday night.
George Clooney and wife Amal attended a dinner honoring a charity founded by Prince Charles. Amal was radiant in a flowing white gown with an asymmetrical cape sleeve.
While at the palace, the couple chatted with the Prince of Wales — and clearly enjoyed the conversation!
The Clooneys also posed for a pic with other A-listers in attendance, including actors Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Josh Hartnett.
The event celebrated the Prince’s Trust, an organization dedicated to improving the lives of disadvantaged young people in the U.K.
George and Amal Clooney are close with Britain’s royal family. Last May, they were two of the famous faces who witnessed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle swap vows at St. George's Chapel in Windsor.
And just last month, Amal Clooney was in New York City for the Duchess of Sussex’s baby shower.
It’s nice to have friends in royal places!