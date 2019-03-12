Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 12, 2019, 10:29 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Shane Lou

Hollywood royalty mingled with British royalty at Buckingham Palace Tuesday night.

George Clooney and wife Amal attended a dinner honoring a charity founded by Prince Charles. Amal was radiant in a flowing white gown with an asymmetrical cape sleeve.

What a beautiful gown, Amal! Chris Jackson / Getty Images

While at the palace, the couple chatted with the Prince of Wales — and clearly enjoyed the conversation!

Hmm ... what do you think they're laughing about? Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The Clooneys also posed for a pic with other A-listers in attendance, including actors Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Josh Hartnett.

The event celebrated the Prince’s Trust, an organization dedicated to improving the lives of disadvantaged young people in the U.K.

The Clooneys with (from left to right) Chiwetel Ejiofor, Luke Evans, Tamsin Egerton, Josh Hartnett and Benedict Cumberbatch. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

George and Amal Clooney are close with Britain’s royal family. Last May, they were two of the famous faces who witnessed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle swap vows at St. George's Chapel in Windsor.

George and Amal added their star power to last year's royal wedding. Gareth Fuller / AP

And just last month, Amal Clooney was in New York City for the Duchess of Sussex’s baby shower.

It’s nice to have friends in royal places!