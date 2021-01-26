Keep this rock away from any cookies just to be safe.

A gemologist has discovered a rare agate gemstone inside of volcanic rock that bears a striking resemblance to the googly eyes and pastry-hungry mouth of Cookie Monster from "Sesame Street."

California man Mike Bowers, who owns the unusual gemstone, posted a video on Facebook on Jan. 16 of himself opening what looks like an ordinary rock and revealing its magical insides. The video is accompanied by the classic Muppets and Cookie Monster song "C is for Cookie."

Gemologist Lucas Fassari found the cartoonish-looking rock in the Rio Grande do Sul region of Brazil last November, according to Kennedy News and Media.

The image went viral when it was tweeted by Muhlenberg College assistant professor Jacqueline Antonovich over the weekend, who wrote: "My kind of news day."

"Geologist Finds Rare Formation Inside Rock That Looks Exactly Like Cookie Monster on Sesame Street" pic.twitter.com/rKftbLw804 — Dr. Jacqueline Antonovich (@jackiantonovich) January 23, 2021

Bowers told Kennedy News and Media he has been offered more than $10,000 by five different buyers for the rare agate.

"I think this is probably the most perfect Cookie Monster out there,” Bowers told the outlet. "I have seen others but here you have it complete on both sides.

"This is very unusual. There are a few famous agates out there: the owl, the scared face. There are many approximate ones, but it is rare to find one so well defined like this."

The gemstone even has the approval of the legend himself.

Me no geologist, but me think dat rock look a lot like me... https://t.co/444KeOrAbi — Cookie Monster (@MeCookieMonster) January 25, 2021

"Me no geologist, but me think dat rock look a lot like me..." Cookie Monster wrote in a viral tweet on Monday.