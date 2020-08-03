'General Hospital' star will be temporarily replaced after 'breathing problem with mask'

A well-known star of "General Hospital" will be noticeably absent when the show returns with new episodes this month.

Kelly Monaco, who has played Sam McCall Morgan on the show since 2003, will be temporarily replaced by Lindsay Hartley following a minor health scare on set.

When Daytime Confidential first broke the news on Thursday, fans took to social media to express their concern for Monaco, and the 44-year-old's mother quickly reassured them that her daughter was doing just fine.

"Kelly is great and should be back on set Monday. 14 day quarantine after a breathing problem with mask 1st day back. 3 negative Covid test, I’d say she is better than great. Thank you for all of the love," she wrote.

Monaco's mother went on the explain that her daughter had a hard time breathing while wearing her protective mask.

"First day back she had a hard time with the Covid mask and was given a rather unexpected 14 day quarantine even though she tested negative twice for Covid and a third negative test for Covid antibodies," she wrote.

Fans expressed appreciation for the update and sent their well wishes to the actor on social media.

"Please give her our love. So happy to know she is ok. It’s such a scary time right now I was worried about her last night. Now my day is made," one Twitter user wrote, while another commented "Her fans love her so much. Hope to see her back soon."

Hartley confirmed the temporary casting change on Twitter on Friday, writing: “Some big shoes to fill...precious too. I hope you enjoy watching Sam as much as I have enjoyed playing her, temporarily ❤️🙏🏻.”

Hartley is no stranger to daytime TV and has starred in several soap operas including "Days of Our Lives" and "All My Children." She even met her ex-husband, Justin Hartley, while filming "Passions."

The 42-year-old actor gave fans a sneak peek at her time on the "General Hospital" set and shared the following selfie in which she's wearing a bright green mask.

"General Hospital" is one of several daytime dramas that have returned to production following an unprecedented filming hiatus during the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Bold and the Beautiful" was the first U.S. broadcast series to resume production back in June and announced new safety measures including masks for crew members and "love-scene doubles."