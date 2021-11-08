'General Hospital' co-stars slam Ingo Rademacher for transphobic tweet

“General Hospital” star Ingo Rademacher has been the subject of some social media scorn in recent months — including a “#fireIngo” hashtag and a Change.org petition urging the long-running soap opera to cut ties with the actor — due to his outspoken anti-vaccine mandate views.

But on Sunday, in between various vax-themed entries to his Instagram stories, Rademacher touched on a different topic when he shared a screen grab of a transphobic tweet, prompting even more social media backlash.

And this time, two of his “General Hospital” co-stars are among those taking him to task.

The tweet shared by the actor who plays Jasper “Jax” Jacks showed a photo of U.S. Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine, who recently became the country’s first transgender four-star officer. However, in it, the admiral was referred to as a “dude.”

Shortly after that, Cassandra James, who’s portrayed Dr. Terry Randolph on “General Hospital” since 2018, took to Twitter with her own reaction to Rademacher’s post.

I am aware of a transphobic post shared by a fellow General Hospital actor. Shame on you. You have some serious unlearning and education to do. I feel deeply disappointed that such a public display of ignorance could come from our GH family. — Cassandra James (@cassandrajames_) November 8, 2021

“I am aware of a transphobic post shared by a fellow General Hospital actor,” the openly transgender star wrote without naming names. “Shame on you. You have some serious unlearning and education to do. I feel deeply disappointed that such a public display of ignorance could come from our GH family.”

She continued in a second post, noting why she and others were so appalled.

Misgendering trans folks is violence and if you come for one of us, you come for all of us. The cis world doesn’t get to decide which of us is valuable. I am so proud of the fans for always holding us to a high standard, for calling out transphobia and violence. — Cassandra James (@cassandrajames_) November 8, 2021

“Misgendering trans folks is violence and if you come for one of us, you come for all of us,” she said. “The cis world doesn’t get to decide which of us is valuable. I am so proud of the fans for always holding us to a high standard, for calling out transphobia and violence.”

And she wasn’t alone in that message.

Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis) and Ingo Rademacher (Jax) share a scene on "General Hospital," circa 2009. Ron Tom / Disney

“General Hospital” veteran actress Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis Davis), also expressed her displeasure over Rademacher’s post.

The fellow actor, #IngoRademacher, is mercifully no longer a part of the #gh cast. Transphobia & misgendering are disgusting & should be unacceptable in any industry, including soaps/acting. I stand with my costar, @cassandrajames_, & the trans community. https://t.co/pjj6FzEncg — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) November 8, 2021

“Transphobia & misgendering are disgusting & should be unacceptable in any industry, including soaps/acting,” she tweeted. “I stand with my costar, @cassandrajames_, & the trans community.”

Her message also included the allegation that Rademacher is “mercifully no longer a part of the #gh cast,” though there’s been no official announcement from ABC or Rademacher concerning him leaving the show.

Rademacher responded to the backlash Monday in an Instagram video, saying in part, "I don’t really think it’s OK to call a trans an ’empowered woman,’ because where does that leave women?"

“I do apologize for not crossing out ‘dude’ and putting ‘transgender,'” he added. “Me, personally, I wouldn’t have written it that way.”

He also addressed James, saying, "Cassandra, I apologize to you as well, sincerely. I think you’re an absolute talent and you’re very beautiful as well. I don’t think a transphobic man would say that.”