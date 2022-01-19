French actor Gaspard Ulliel dies at 37 after skiing accident

French actor Gaspard Ulliel ("It's Only the End of the World"), who stars in Marvel's upcoming "Moon Knight" series, has died following a ski accident in the Alps on Wednesday, according to news agency AFP. He was 37.

The Cesar-winning actor was skiing in the Savoie region when he collided with another skier at an intersection between two slopes and suffered a serious brain trauma. He was transported by helicopter at a hospital in Grenoble. Local authorities have opened an investigation into the accident, according the AFP.

Ulliel was one of France's best known actors and worked with critically acclaimed filmmakers in France and abroad. His credits include Bertrand Bonello's Cannes competition title "Saint Laurent," as well as Xavier Dolan's "It's Only the End of The World," and Jean-Pierre Jeunet's "A Very Long Engagement," as well as Bertrand Tavernier's "La Princesse de Montpensier." He stars as Midnight Man in Marvel's highly anticipated "Moon Knight."

The young actor was well-respected and was known for being highly articulate, elegant and friendly. Over his successful career he won a flurry of laurels, including two Cesar awards, in 2005 with " A Very Long Engagement" and in 2017 with "It's Only The End of The World." Ulliel was also a sought-after model. He was the face of the Chanel fragrance Bleu de Chanel and starred in commercial directed by Martin Scorsese for the brand.

Variety has reached out to his talent agent for a comment. Ulliel is survived by his 6 year-old son Orso and his girlfriend Gaelle Petri.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.