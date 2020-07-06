Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood delay concert after 'possible' COVID-19 exposure

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are moving their Facebook Live concert to a later date after someone in their "camp" was possibly exposed to COVID-19.

The livestream concert was set to take place Tuesday. A statement on Brooks' social media accounts Monday updated fans about the change, and revealed that Brooks has also postponed two of his upcoming "Inside Studio G" segments on Facebook Live.

According to the statement, both Brooks, 58, and Yearwood, 55, feel "fine," but are quarantining for two weeks to avoid unwittingly spreading the virus.

"Out of an abundance of caution, Garth Brooks is moving his and @TrishaYearwood's July 7th Facebook concert to a later date and postponing Inside Studio G for 2 weeks," the statement began.

"While Garth and Trisha are fine, the Garth/Trisha camp has possibly been exposed to the Covid-19 virus. To be smart about this, they are all quarantining for 2 weeks and thank everyone for their concern," it added.

The country music superstars, who married in 2005, have been treating fans to live music since the earliest days of the virus's outbreak. In March, the couple performed together in an earlier Facebook Live concert that was watched by so many people, it crashed the site multiple times.

In May, the duo got together again to perform — to an empty house — at Nashville's famous Grand Ole Opry for a streaming event that drew more than 5.5 million viewers and radio listeners.

And in June, Brooks hosted a drive-in movie theater concert that aired on more than 300 drive-in screens across the nation.