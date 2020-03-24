Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood delight fans with livestream concert

Millions of people around the world may be quarantined due to the coronavirus, so Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood gave them a thrill when they performed a Facebook Live concert Monday night.

The concert lasted one hour and was watched by so many people it crashed the site multiple times.

"Monday night at 7pm ET the Queen and I are playing your requests during #StudioG! Post your song requests below and let’s let music connect us during this disconnected time! It’s house cleaning ALL NIGHT LONG #GarthRequestLive !!! love, g," Brooks wrote on Facebook while announcing the show Monday afternoon.

The couple decided to keep the performance up for longer than expected because of all the technical issues, informing fans on Brooks' Instagram story.

"Tonight, we did Inside Studio G, said we were gonna keep it up for an hour, but people were getting kicked off because of the capacity. Thank you very, very much," the "Thunder Rolls" singer said. "So, we're keeping it up until 8 p.m. West Coast time."

Brooks, who received some 50,000 requests during the show, was delighted that he got to break up the monotony of staying at home.

"I need this worse than anybody," he said.

During the course of the night, the couple took on such selections as the Bradley Cooper-Lady Gaga duet, "Shallow," as well as "Amazing Grace," "Hallelujah" and a cover of Ed Sheeran's "Perfect."

Yearwood also used the show to tease Brooks about his penchant for stealing songs he tried to give her when she first started out.

"You gave me a lot of songs that you took back," she said. "That's alright, I'm over it."

The livestream flew past the 30 minutes Brooks anticipated playing and ended with him making a simple request.

"Everyone love one another," he said.

The concert proved to be a hit.

"Day 7 of self isolation. Today is National Puppy Day so these pics show you what I see whenever I sit on the couch now," one woman captioned some photos of her dogs. "I love my puppies, they are great companions Also, anyone who knows me knows I love my concerts. I am so grateful that so many artists are doing live 'concerts' over social media.

"I'll admit I've teared up a few times watching them because I miss going to concerts so much. Tonight was @garthbrooks and @trishayearwood and it was absolutely amazing! Thankful for God's blessings always. Also today I'm thankful for my dogs, for music, and technology that allows us to keep in touch."

"So tonight after dinner we stayed sitting at the table to watch the live @garthbrooks and @trishayearwood concert," one person wrote alongside a video and photo of a baby watching the livestream.

"Preslee was really loving the music so her and Garth sang a duet together! Lol We all can use a little laughter and joy during these times and that's just what happened tonight! Enjoy!"

"Nati and Otis LOVED the @garthbrooks & @trishayearwood livestream!" someone else captioned a series of pictures of her dogs. "Nati came up to listen first and was lullabyed to sleep. Then Otis hopped up to catch the finale. (Not pictured is Guinness. He must not be a country fan. We'll work in that)"

"If they learn anything during this time, it will be the music," one person wrote alongside a photo of a child tuning in. "We have watched a live stream from so many amazing artists this last week. This week we are starting off with @garthbrooks and @trishayearwood live in our living room."

"Let’s be real, this situation is surreal and down right terrifying. But, tonight @garthbrooks & @trishayearwood serenaded us...and for just a moment, the world was just right," one person poignantly pointed out alongside a screenshot of the concert.