Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood announce holiday concert special

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are bringing the holiday cheer!

The married country music superstars are hosting "Garth & Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event," a virtual holiday concert special that will air Dec. 20 on CBS and stream simultaneously on CBS All Access.

Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks will host "Garth & Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event" on Dec. 20 on CBS. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Brooks, 58, and Yearwood, 56, performed a virtual concert to rave reviews on CBS in April. This time around, they'll sing all our favorite Christmas carols and holiday songs by request from their home recording studio, Studio G.

The couple proved they're the perfect duo to ring in the holidays with on their festive album, "Christmas Together," released in 2016, the same year they sang at the National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony.

Brooks will share details about how viewers can make song requests for the special on his weekly Facebook Live show, “Inside Studio G,” in the weeks leading up to the special.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the live concert won't be taped in front of a studio audience and will operate using only a minimal crew.

"Our viewers loved reaching out directly to Garth and Trisha to request their favorite hits back when the pandemic first hit. It brought some fun and joy directly into their living rooms as they were hunkered down with their families," Jack Sussman, CBS executive vice president, specials, music & live events, said in a press release. "Now, nine long months later, who better to bring some holiday magic, performing some of the greatest holiday songs of all time than Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood."

Brooks and Yearwood have been treating fans to live music since the earliest days of the virus's outbreak. In March, the big-hearted couple performed together in a Facebook Live concert that was watched by so many people, it crashed the site multiple times.

After their CBS special in April, the duo got together in May to perform — in front of a purposely empty house — at Nashville's famous Grand Ole Opry for a streaming event that drew more than 5.5 million viewers and radio listeners.

And in June, Brooks hosted a drive-in movie theater concert that aired on more than 300 drive-in screens across the nation.

"Garth & Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event" will air on Dec. 20 at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS.