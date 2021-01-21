Garth Brooks thanks Lady Gaga's hair and makeup team: 'They saved a cowboy'

If you thought Garth Brooks looked good at this week's inauguration, thank Lady Gaga's hair and makeup team.

The country music legend, who performed an emotional a cappella version of "Amazing Grace" at Wednesday's ceremony, reached out on Twitter to Gaga later that night to thank her longtime makeup artist, Sarah Tanno, and hairstylist, Frederic Aspiras, for apparently helping him primp for the event.

. @ladygaga

You were fabulous today and everyday

A national treasure

Please tell Frederick and Miss Sarah thank you for me!

They saved a cowboy today

Oh, and tell Miss Sarah to hug her momma for me! love, g — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) January 21, 2021

Brooks struck an elegantly casual note at the otherwise formal swearing-in ceremony. He emerged from the Capitol building wearing a black cowboy hat, a black blazer, black shirt, dark denim jeans and cowboy boots. Just before singing, he respectfully removed his hat.

While Brooks' moving performance of the gospel standard was roundly praised, he came under scrutiny afterward for hugging President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris without wearing a protective face mask.

Brooks also hugged former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton and former first ladies Michelle Obama, Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton.

While some fans took to social media to say they enjoyed seeing the affectionate side of the Country Music Hall of Famer, others worried about him disobeying social distance guidelines. (A representative for Brooks told TODAY on Wednesday that the "Friends in Low Places" singer tested negative for COVID-19 three days in a row, including Wednesday morning.)

Brooks' last-minute addition to inaugural lineup was announced on Monday. He told reporters in an online press conference at the time, "This is not a political statement. This is a statement of unity."

"This is kind of how I get to serve this country," he added.

Though Brooks identifies as a Republican, he's performed at every inauguration ceremony since Jimmy Carter's, except for the ceremonies for Donald Trump and Ronald Reagan.