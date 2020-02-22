Garth Brooks says ahead of Detroit concert he tries 'not to cry' when crowd sings along

The country music star's show Saturday in Detroit is expected to be the largest concert ever at Ford Field stadium, with over 70,000 tickets sold.

By Nicole Acevedo

Country music legend Garth Brooks is getting ready to kick off his sold-out, three-stop stadium tour with a record-setting concert in Detroit on Saturday night.

His show at Ford Field stadium is expected to be the largest concert ever performed at the venue with over 70,000 tickets sold.

The singer known for such hits as "The Thunder Rolls" and "Unanswered Prayers" told NBC affiliate WDIV in Detroit that he tries "not to cry" when large crowds sing along with him while he's performing.

He explained, "You can have 300 people at a dive bar singing 'Unanswered prayers,' but when 70,000 of them are singing 'Unanswered Prayers' with that same intensity ... I mean it's like, there's something that just goes through you and you think that as a grown man you get used to it but I just stand there trying not to cry."

Brooks has sold 148 million records in his three-decade career, making him the bestselling solo album artist in the United States, according to the Recording Industry Association of America.

His joint concert tour with his wife — country music star Trisha Yearwood — from 2014 to 2017 sold over 6.3 million tickets, making it one of the biggest North American tours of all time.

