Garth Brooks moved Kelly Clarkson to tears when he serenaded her

Garth Brooks made Kelly Clarkson feel the love.

The country music legend stopped by “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Monday and sang an acoustic version of his cover of Bob Dylan’s “To Make You Feel My Love” that had the original “American Idol” champ crying.

Clarkson asked Brooks his favorite song to cover and after he did bits of songs by Otis Redding, Bob Seger and James Taylor, Clarkson brought up “To Make You Feel My Love,” which he recorded for his 1995 album, “Fresh Horses.”

Clarkson admitted it took a long time for her to realize that wasn’t a Brooks original.

“I just recently did that song on the show with Ben Platt,” she said referring to her popular “Kellyoke” segment. “But here’s the funny thing: He knew of that song because of Bob Dylan. I had no idea that Bob Dylan existed when I was a kid. Nobody around me listened to Bob Dylan, but I sure as hell knew your version and I thought it was a Garth Brooks song, like, until I was 20.”

Brooks mentioned how the song took off after appearing in the movie “Hope Floats,” and he then agreed to play part of it when Clarkson asked.

Brooks' performance moved Clarkson to tears. The Kelly Clarkson Show / YouTube

The lights were dimmed down to enhance the mood as Brooks strummed his guitar and sang for about 45 seconds, during which time Clarkson intently watched.

After Brooks finished, she wiped tears from her eyes.

“If you would have told me as a kid that that moment would have happened?” she said. “I’m sorry. I just can’t believe my life sometimes, that you’re just sitting here serenading me. It’s fine.”