On Wednesday, Garth Brooks performed a stirring rendition of the classic spiritual "Amazing Grace" during President Joe Biden's inauguration. But it's what happened after that seemed to catch the attention of the internet.

Brooks, 58, made sure to shake hands and hug not only President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, but all former presidents and first ladies in attendance as well.

Some people seemed to really love the moment. "Garth Brooks running around hugging everyone is the energy I’m taking into this new era," one person tweeted.

Garth Brooks running around hugging everyone is the energy I’m taking into this new era. — Facility Keez (@FHKCTRYAH) January 20, 2021

Another person wrote, "I did not expect my favorite part of the inauguration to be Garth Brooks running around grabbing and hugging people but here we are."

I did not expect my favorite part of the inauguration to be Garth Brooks running around grabbing and hugging people but here we are. — phyl ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜🖤🤎 (@salaciousshrew) January 20, 2021

This person said, "Garth Brooks running around, hugging all the former presidents and their wives, is one of the best things I've ever seen."

Garth Brooks running around, hugging all the former presidents and their wives, is one of the best things I've ever seen — madison watkins (@madisonnoellew) January 20, 2021

However, while some noted that it was one of the sweeter moments from the day, it was also perceived differently by others, considering Brooks wasn't wearing a mask and seemingly disobeyed social distancing guidelines by making sure to shake hands with everyone.

A representative for Brooks told TODAY that Brooks tested negative for COVID-19 three days in a row, including Wednesday morning.

"Really hope Garth Brooks is in good health after hugging the majority of America’s living former presidents," one person tweeted.

Really hope Garth Brooks is in good health after hugging the majority of America’s living former presidents. — Daniel Hewitt (@DanielHewittITV) January 20, 2021

Another person said, "Can Garth Brooks stop hugging everyone without a mask!"

Can Garth Brooks stop hugging everyone without a mask! — Tom D'Angora #BidenHarris #BLM (@TomDangora) January 20, 2021

This person wrote, "I’ll never not sing with Garth Brooks. But he’s gonna need to stop hugging people."

I’ll never not sing with Garth Brooks.

But he’s gonna need to stop hugging people. — Rev. Becky Durham (@beckydurham) January 20, 2021

Others just found his frenetic energy hilarious, since it really seemed like he was running around trying to hit every notable person before decking out.

"Garth Brooks went around hugging the presidents and dipped out like he was leaving the cookout early with a to-go plate," one person tweeted.

Garth Brooks went around hugging the presidents and dipped out like he was leaving the cookout early with a to-go plate. 😂😂 — Black Dante (@GraveorDie) January 20, 2021

One person humorously compared his exit to a funny Chris Farley clip.

Garth Brooks running through the aisles and hugging every former president pic.twitter.com/LPSwi18x8K — T🦞LER (@typhillips) January 20, 2021

On Monday, it was announced that Brooks would be performing at Wednesday's event. “It’s not a political statement,” he said when his performance was announced. “This is a statement of unity. This is kind of how I get to serve this country.”

The Country Music Hall of Famer has performed at every inauguration since Jimmy Carter, except for the ceremonies for Donald Trump and Ronald Reagan.