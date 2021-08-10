See the moment Garth Brooks stuns a young fan by giving her his guitar mid-concert

Garth Brooks gave a special surprise to a young fan while performing in Kansas City, Missouri, over the weekend.

He was on stage when he saw two girls in the crowd with a sign reading, “Garth... it’s our first concert.”

“I should sign something!” the country superstar, 59, called out to them. Then, noticing one of the girls' names, Giada, on the sign, he got an idea.

“Your name starts with G, my name starts with G,” he said in a TikTok video of the moment. “Now wait a minute, what has a G on it that I’m thinking of?”

Then, he took his guitar off his back and signed it, glancing at the sign to make sure he got the spelling of the name right.

The crowd cheered and both girls looked absolutely awestruck as he handed over his instrument.

This was not the first time Brooks has given his guitar away during a concert. Back in 2014, he was performing in Minneapolis when he spotted a poignant sign in the crowd that said, “Chemo this morning, Garth tonight. Enjoy the dance.”

The sign belonged to Teresa Shaw, who was battling stage 3 breast cancer, according to NBC affiliate KARE-11. Ushers took her to the front of the stage as he sang his 1990 song “The Dance.” He also gave her his guitar.

"You have all my strength, you have everybody's strength in here, and you go kick cancer's a--!" he told her.

Five years later, when her cancer was in remission, Shaw had the chance to reunite with Brooks and share what that moment meant to her. KARE-11 reporter Boyd Huppert shared a photo of their reunion on Twitter.

Five years ago she held up a sign at a Garth Brooks concert: “CHEMO THIS MORNING. GARTH TONIGHT. ENJOYING THE DANCE.” She stopped the show. “You have everybody's strength in here," Garth promised her. Tonite Teresa Shaw is cancer free - and back w/ Garth: https://t.co/GTvE4njAIl pic.twitter.com/WP0Bf2aXvf — Boyd Huppert (@BoydHuppert) May 5, 2019

“Honestly, I don’t think I would be here without that night,” Shaw said in a 2019 interview with KARE-11.

Brooks grew emotional as he reflected on the touching experience he and Shaw shared.

“I have a higher power, and I do believe if we all focus on one person, that that helps that person,” he said. “There were a lot of prayers for that woman.”

