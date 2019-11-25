Garth Brooks swapped vows with Trisha Yearwood 14 years ago — and he wasn’t the only one.

During a Monday visit to “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” the celebrated country crooner revealed that all three of his children wed Yearwood on that same day in 2005.

But it’s what one of his kids had to say about it that sticks in his mind all these years later.

Brooks is father to three daughters — Taylor, 27, August , 25, and Allie, 23 — from a previous marriage, and he explained to Clarkson that because Yearwood didn’t have any children of her own, his girls “got married to her,” too.

“They exchanged rings and said vows to each other, because I told them, ‘If something happens to me, you’ve got to take care of the queen; you’ve got to take care of Miss Yearwood.’”

And he’ll never forget what Allie told him when he first told them that.

“It was great,” he recalled. “We were at the dinner — all three of them — and it was a really tight conversation. I’m nervous, and I finally worked up the courage to say, ‘Let’s get married,’ and they were all fine with it. And I said, ‘You’ve got to take care of her,’ and I’m waiting for something intelligent to come back.”

Allie’s response? “We’ve got your back, bra strap!”

Through laughter — both his and Clarkson’s — Brooks added, “That was the end of the conversation.”

The rest is happily-ever-after history — for the whole family.