Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

By TODAY

Love to play games like Word Wipe, Daily Crossword and Solitaire? Take a break from the holiday hassle and come get your gaming fix at TODAY.com/games!

Games on TODAY. TODAY

Check out our new destination for free online games, featuring word games and card games to arcade games and puzzles. Our list of games is growing, so be sure to check back daily for frequent updates!