Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 21, 2019, 12:57 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

Winter is coming … to the Tanner house.

Monday night’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” had a little fun in the wake of the series finale of “Game of Thrones” by airing a first look at an upcoming spinoff called “Full House Lannister," featuring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as "Thrones" bad guy Jaime Lannister and Bob Saget and Dave Coulier — decked out in tacky wigs — reprising their beloved roles as "Full House's" Danny Tanner and Uncle Joey.

The parody opens with Joey in the kitchen of the Tanner house struggling to open a jar of pickles when Danny and Jaime walk in. When Danny asks if he can help, Jaime borrows the classic "Full House" catchphrase from Michelle, saying “You got it, dude!” before using his sword to smash open the jar.

Jaime then removes his gold hand, prompting Joey to utter a twist on his trademark catchphrase: “Cut it off!”

Jaime, who had an incestuous relationship with his twin sister on "Thrones," then turns serious and it’s Danny, and Joey’s turn to lend a hand.

“Sometimes siblings fight. It’s perfectly natural. But you gotta work this out. She’s your sister and she’ll always be there for you, no matter what,” says Danny, clearly not aware of Jaime's R-rated relationship with sister Cersei.

“No, it’s just I got her pregnant again,” Jaime says.

“Yeah, well, good talk, man,” a flummoxed Danny says.

Joey then gives it a try.

“I was gonna say quit f------ your sister,” he tells Jaime.

The lighthearted clip was fans' first glimpse of Jamie, aka "The Kingslayer," since his death was confirmed on the "Game of Thrones" finale, which aired Sunday.

The ending of the series, which premiered in 2011, came with great fanfare but also a bit of jeering after viewers spotted a plastic water bottle in one scene.

A similar blunder occurred two weeks ago when a modern to-go coffee cup was left on a table in front of the character Daenerys Targaryen, played by Emilia Clarke.

Reaction to the highly decorated series was mixed in its final season, with some fans even going so far as to sign a petition demanding it be done over. Nearly 1.4 million people have signed it to date.