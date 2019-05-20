Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 20, 2019, 1:04 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

Oops, they did it again.

A few weeks after eagle-eyed viewers spotted a coffee cup sitting in plain view in a scene of "Game of Thrones," fans found a pair of plastic water bottles appearing in a scene in Sunday's highly-anticipated series finale.

The latest mistake pops up at the 46:19 mark of Sunday's episode during a meeting scene.

One bottle can be seen sitting behind the foot of character Samwell Tarly, looking a little out of place in a medieval world with dragons and an army of the undead, but no Evian or Poland Spring.

A few minutes later in the same scene, another one appears behind the chair of Ser Davos Seaworth, next to Gendry Baratheon, who must've needed to cool off during a tense gathering.

The earlier mistake happened in the fourth episode of the final season when a coffee cup was spotted sitting in front of Daenerys Targaryen, played by Emilia Clarke, for a brief moment early in the show.

HBO acknowledged the previous coffee cup screw-up with a tongue-in-cheek tweet and had it digitally removed from the shot, but no word yet on whether the water bottles will go the way of the White Walkers as well.

Hauke Richter, an art director for the show, told Variety that the coffee cup gaffe was "so blown out of proportion (because) it has not happened with ‘Thrones’ so far."

And then it happened again.

Fans were already so upset with the storyline of the final season that more than a million of them signed an online petition to do the whole thing over. We're guessing there's at least one craft services person and a video editor who also would like a do-over.

While fans finally learned who ascended to the Iron Throne on Sunday, the identity of the mystical Leaver of Coffee Cups and Water Bottles remains a mystery.