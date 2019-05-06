Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 6, 2019, 2:05 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

The fictional setting of Westeros on "Game of Thrones" is a medieval-style place complete with dragons, an army of the undead and ... Starbucks?

Eagle-eyed viewers of the HBO hit are having some fun after spotting what appeared to be a cup of coffee in a Starbucks-style cup on a table in front of Daenerys Targaryen during Sunday night's episode.

As various other characters celebrated their victory in the Battle of Winterfell with steins (and horns) full of wine and ale, Dany appeared to have opted for a pumpkin spice latte instead.

Whether it's from Starbucks or another coffee chain has not been officially determined.

But let's hope whoever left the cup there won't face the same fate as former Winterfell lord Ned Stark.

The show's fans also had a field day with the fact that no one from the HBO hit's vast production team caught that the coffee cup was in the shot before Sunday's episode aired. You had one job, people.

With only two episodes remaining in the series and an epic showdown between queens Daenerys and Cersei Lannister looming, all anyone can talk about is a rogue cup of java.

Maybe when all the dust settles from the climactic battle, the survivors can just get together for some lattes and talk it over.