share tweet pin email

Winter has come to Westeros, which means things are getting chilly on "Game of Thrones" even as the story heats up. That means more thick, woolly capes for all!

HBO Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark in "Game of Thrones."

But just how do the costume designers create those wonderful capes worn by Night's Watch characters and leaders like Jon Snow and Sansa Stark, who often have to travel into the frozen north to fight White Walkers?

Well, it's a complex process that requires years of technical know-how ... and a visit to IKEA.

During a 2016 talk at Los Angeles' Getty Museum that's now starting to go viral, chief costume designer and three-time Emmy winner Michele Clapton explained that some of the fur on those capes has a distinctly, well, Swedish origin. And also, they're carpets.

She noted that they have to cut the carpets down, shave them back and add leather straps before breaking them down so they look worn in. "We want the audience to almost smell the costumes," she said. "Breakdown ... is like a religion on 'Game of Thrones.'"

HBO / IKEA Kit Harington as Jon Snow in "Game of Thrones."

Perhaps IKEA saw the chat when it first aired; in April a Reddit user in France noted a distinctly Iron Throne-esque display in one of the stores, using toilet accessories.

But that's not all: The store itself created an ad with a stack of gray blankets, labeling it a "game of throws," and one fan used a Swedish name generator to imagine IKEA furniture as character names.

The possibilities are, apparently, endless! So whether you're on Team Lannister or Team Stark, be sure to curl up with your own direwolf and watch the whole video (the carpet chat begins around 27 minutes in).

And now you know something else Jon Snow doesn't.

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.