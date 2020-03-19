Gal Gadot, Will Ferrell and Jimmy Fallon lead star-studded 'Imagine' singalong

Looking for a moment of Zen in the face of all the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic?

Wonder Woman is here to save you. And she’s enlisted the help of some of her famous friends.

Gal Gadot posted a sweet video on Instagram in which she leads a singalong of John Lennon’s classic song, “Imagine,” that features a slew of celebrities showing off their pipes.

"We are in this together, we will get through it together. Let’s imagine together. Sing with us All love to you, from me and my dear friends,” she captioned the clip.

“Hey, guys. Day six in self-quarantine,” Gadot, 34, says in the video. “And I gotta say that these past few days got me feeling a bit philosophical. You know this virus had affected the entire world. Everyone. Doesn’t matter who you are, where you’re from. We’re all in this together.

“And I saw, I ran into this video of this Italian guy playing the trumpet in his balcony to all the other people who were locked inside their homes. And he was playing ‘Imagine’ and there was something so powerful and pure about this video. And it goes like this.”

She then launches into the song, singing the first line, “Imagine there’s no heaven,” before Kristen Wiig takes over. A different celebrity then belts out a different line from the song, including Will Ferrell, Amy Adams, Jimmy Fallon, Natalie Portman and, of course, the original Wonder woman herself, Lynda Carter.

The video then ends back with Gadot who brings it all home with the closing lyrics, “And the world will be as one.”

Go ahead and give it a watch. It just may offer the calm we need right about now.