Gal Gadot defends 'Imagine' singalong: 'I had nothing but good intentions'

Gal Gadot said her heart was in the right place when she led the much-maligned “Imagine” celebrity singalong in the early days of the quarantine.

“Sometimes, you know, you try and do a good deed and it’s just not the right good deed,” the "Wonder Woman" star told the November issue of Vanity Fair. “I had nothing but good intentions and it came from the best place, and I just wanted to send light and love to the world.

“I started with a few friends, and then I spoke to Kristen (Wiig),” Gadot, 35, said. “Kristen is like the mayor of Hollywood. Everyone loves her, and she brought a bunch of people to the game. But yeah, I started it, and I can only say that I meant to do something good and pure, and it didn’t transcend.”

In addition to Gadot and Wiig, the A-list roster of talent that lent their pipes to the effort included Will Ferrell, Amy Adams, Jimmy Fallon, Sarah Silverman, Natalie Portman and original “Wonder Woman” Lynda Carter.

The song, which Gadot shared in her sixth day of quarantine, has garnered more than 10 million views on Gadot's Instagram page and received plenty of criticism.

"Tone deaf doesn’t go far enough here," someone wrote in the video's comments.

“In this clusterclump of hyperfamous people with five seconds’ too much time on their hands, however, ‘Imagine’ may have met its match,” The New York Times wrote in its scathing evaluation of the cover.

“By the end, it has been pummeled and stabbed, disaggregated, stripped for parts and left for trash collection by the side of the highway. It is proof that even if no one meets up in person, horribleness can spread.”

Gadot, though, is a movie star, so negative reviews come with the territory.

“There is something that I’ve learned to say, which is, ‘I don’t disagree with you, but’ — so basically I’m disagreeing with you,” she said.

“So I adapted. I just came to the conclusion: I do me, you do you. I’d rather have you not liking me at this moment than not saying my truth,” she said.