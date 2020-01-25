Gabrielle Union speaks out after Terry Crews defends 'America's Got Talent'

Former "America's Got Talent" judge Gabrielle Union apparently felt thrown under the bus by the show's host Terry Crews when he defended the show's diversity on TODAY this week.

After Union's contract was not renewed for a second season last year, Variety reported that her departure came after she complained about inappropriate behavior involving talent and producers on the show, as well as racially insensitive events.

On Thursday, when Crews appeared on the 3rd hour of TODAY, he was asked about Union's claims that she was subjected to racism and sexism on the set and behind the scenes.

.@TerryCrews speaks out about Gabrielle Union leaving "America's Got Talent," after her claims of a toxic work environment.



"I can't speak for sexism...but I can speak on any racism comments. That was never my experience," he says.

""I can't speak for sexism because I'm not a woman... but I can speak on behalf of any racism comments. That was never my experience," Crews, 51, said when asked about Union's allegations on the 3rd hour of TODAY.

He added, "In fact, it was the most diverse place I've been in my 20 years of entertainment... the top ten acts were Asian, women, older, younger, black, white, everything in the gamut."

"When you look at what the allegations are about it was given by an unnamed source," Crews pointed out. "I believe you should listen to women, you should always believe women."

Crews went on to say that "Gabrielle Union has not made any statement to this day about any of these allegations publicly."

"My wife said, 'If she hasn't made a statement, why would you?'" he said, referring to his wife Rebecca King-Crews.

On Friday, Union appeared to respond to his comments in a series of scathing tweets.

Thank u! Cuz girlllllll 😐 Truth telling, wanting change & having MULTIPLE witnesses who bravely came forward to let EVERYONE know I didn't lie or exaggerate, really exposes those who enthusiastically will throw you under the bus, forgetting quickly who stepped up 4 THEIR truth. https://t.co/X1uooWTpmK — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) January 24, 2020

Responding to one fan, Union tweeted, "Truth telling, wanting change & having MULTIPLE witnesses who bravely came forward to let EVERYONE know I didn't lie or exaggerate, really exposes those who enthusiastically will throw you under the bus, forgetting quickly who stepped up 4 THEIR truth."

Union could be referring to Crews' 2017 allegations that a male Hollywood executive had groped him at a party in 2016.

Why anyone would gleefully get up on TV and tell lies that NO ONE disputed... But we already know. https://t.co/8MAfmzSgmI — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) January 24, 2020

In a subsequent tweet, she added, "Why anyone would gleefully get up on TV and tell lies that NO ONE disputed... But we already know."

The new mom then went on to address other aspects of the show's atmosphere in more tweets.

Can someone please ask abt what happens to all that diversity folks are talking about BEHIND THE SCENES. Like, legit... where the hell is all that diversity in the production though homie? In the decision making ranks who control the fate of the diversity in front of the camera? — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) January 24, 2020

"Can someone please ask abt what happens to all that diversity folks are talking about BEHIND THE SCENES," she wrote. "Like, legit... where the hell is all that diversity in the production though homie? In the decision making ranks who control the fate of the diversity in front of the camera?"

Although Union, 47, didn't mention or tag Crews in any of her tweets, fans who have been following the situation saw the link between his comments and her response.

In another comment, she said, "Maaaaaan... We all agreed to let the investigation be completed before speaking but if we doing this... ohhhhh baby let's gooooooooooo!"

Continuing her thoughts, she later tweeted about an issue regarding her hairstyle that was apparently deemed "too black" for the show.

Let's also talk about where the diversity is in the hair & makeup dept for contestants that DOES NOT reflect all that diversity that hits the stage. Let's Google the exec's that run the show & ask follow up ?? about THAT egregious lack of diversity. Let's discuss the facts https://t.co/w40qrBDac1 — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) January 24, 2020

"Let's also talk about where the diversity is in the hair & makeup dept for contestants that DOES NOT reflect all that diversity that hits the stage," she wrote. "Let's Google the exec's that run the show & ask follow up ?? about THAT egregious lack of diversity. Let's discuss the facts."

On Thursday, NBC said in a statement that they are "still investigating" Union's claims, and that they will "put new practices into place if necessary."