Gabrielle Union shares candid family moments to celebrate Dwyane Wade's birthday

Happy birthday to Dwyane Wade! The retired NBA star turned 39 on Sunday. His wife, Gabrielle Union, made sure to send her husband plenty of birthday love on social media, which included sharing some sweet, never-before-seen family moments.

"Happy Birthday baby. You make every day beautiful and fun and the way you protect our peace makes me swoon. I love loving you. 39," Union, 48, wrote alongside a special birthday video montage she made for Wade.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade on June 24, 2017. Christian Vierig / Getty Images

The video shows what the NBA legend is like behind the scenes, as a loving husband, father and friend. There are intimate moments showing Wade and Union dancing, cuddling and kissing, along with footage showing Wade being a fun and supportive father.

He held his baby daughter Kaavia as he showed her his smartphone, while in another scene from the video, Wade and the adorable 2-year-old had a blast playing on the swings.

Other scenes from the video show Wade putting his arm around his daughter Zaya, 13, and dancing with her. Wade also showed what a proud parent he was attending the graduation of his oldest son, Zaire and nephew Dahveon Morris.

Zaire, who turns 19 next month, also posted a throwback photo in honor of his father's birthday. In the photo, Wade and his son are dressed in suits and ties and appear to be at a banquet. The candid image shows Zaire sitting in his dad's lap as the NBA star gently rests his chin on top of his son's head.

"Love you deeper than the surface," he wrote.

After 16 seasons in the NBA, Wade played his final game with the Miami Heat in 2019. Last year, the team retired Wade's No. 3 jersey.

Wade also shared dozens of well-wishes he received from friends and family on his special day, showing just how popular he is both on and off the court.

"Happy Birthday big dawg," his nephew, Dahveon Morris, wrote on his Instagram story. "Getting old on me man."