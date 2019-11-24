"America's Got Talent" judges Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough will not return to the show for the next season. TODAY confirmed the news that the stars will be leaving their judge's seats in the new year, after both being on the show for only one season.

Union and Hough had replaced judges Mel B and Heidi Klum for the 14th season of the NBC talent competition show. Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews are all expected to return for season fifteen.

Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough on the set of "America's Got Talent." Trae Patton / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

"America's Got Talent" scours the country for potential stars in all categories including music, dance and comedy, among others. Shake-ups are not uncommon in the judge's seats, and the show often features guest judges as well.

Both Union and Hough were popular judges with fans of the NBC show. Hough had an emotional connection with the contestants she met on her "AGT" journey, especially this young boy whose performance brought her to tears.

Season 14 came to an exciting conclusion when fan favorite Kodi Lee, who is blind and has autism, won the top prize. Union had been a big supporter of Lee since his first performance on the show, which caused her to hit the Golden Buzzer and automatically advance him to the Hollywood rounds.

Both women will be busy in 2020 with other projects.

Union, 47, is currently starring in "L.A.'s Finest," a female reboot of the "Bad Boys" film series. The show, which also stars Jessica Alba, is set to return for a second season. She's also busy being a mom to daughter Kaavia who she shares with her husband, NBA player Dwyane Wade.

Meanwhile, Hough, 31, will star as Jolene in "Heartstrings," a Netflix original series that's based on the songs of Dolly Parton. She's also been open about the fact that she's trying to start a family with husband Brooks Laich.