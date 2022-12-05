Gabourey Sidibe got married ... in 2021!

And we're only just learning about it because the Oscar nominee's husband, talent manager Brandon Frankel, has revealed the happy, formerly secret news on Instagram.

The happy couple shared two photos of themselves on Instagram Monday, standing close and showing off their rings and smiles. "SURPRISE! I can finally call her my WIFE publicly!" Frankel wrote.

He added, "(W)e’ve been MARRIED since March ‘21! Relieved we can finally tell the world. So thankful to have found my forever person, my partner-in-crime, and the love of my life. Every day is the best day with you. Nobody I would rather raise cats with and be in bed by a smooth 8pm with. Love you forever 💚🫶🏽😍🥰👰🏿🤵🏻”

In a statement to TODAY.com, the actress confirmed the news.

"We are happily married and our cats are being raised in a loving home! Who could ask for anything more?" she said. "There’s no one better in the world to leave parties without saying goodbye with so that we can snuggle in bed at 7 p.m. and watch '90 Day Fiancé.' We’re really living the dream!"

The happy couple shared that they like to spend quiet nights in together. @brandontour via Instagram

Sidibe, 39, and Frankel, 37, met on a members-only dating site called Raya, and spent over seven hours on their first date, as she told Brides magazine in 2022. The pair got engaged in November 2020, which she announced on Instagram with a video also showing off the ring.

"Now I get to hold him forever," she wrote in that post. "The funniest man I ever met. The sweetest human to exist."

Arguably, the low-key couple gave us a hint earlier: On Nov. 1, Sidibe retweeted a tweet from Frankel in which he referred to her as his "wifey."

But now it seems they are sharing the news far and wide. Congratulations!