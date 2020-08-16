'American Idol' alums Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner are expecting their 1st child

Now this is music to our ears.

Congratulations are in order for Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner. The “American Idol” alums announced that they are growing their family and expecting their first child together: a baby girl!

“And then there were three... Psalm 127:3 ✨👶🏼🎀 #babyfoehner,” Barrett wrote on Instagram alongside a first look at her maternity photos.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Foehner shared his own sweet note and corresponding Psalm verse about the news, captioning a carousel of maternity photos on his Instagram.

“I have the most amazing Wife in the world,” he wrote. “I can’t possibly come up with strong enough words to honor her as she has honored me in giving me a baby girl! Praise the Lord our God!”

The couple found out that they were pregnant with their daughter back in May while they were in Texas visiting Foehner's family.

"And it's funny, because I did not think that I was,” Barrett explained in a new interview. “Around lunchtime, I remember taking the test and my eyes nearly crossed! I was like, 'Wait, is that two lines?' I came running out to Cade and was just like, 'Oh my gosh, I think I am.' That's all that I said, and he knew what that meant. I started crying, and it was very sweet."

Immediately after her husband’s family found out, the 20-year-old country singer told her family and the rest is history!

Cade Foehner and Gabby Barrett attends the 2019 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 05, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

"We are very excited," Barrett said. "The Lord has blessed us with a little one, and we're really excited to finally be able to share the news with everybody and just have a big old family celebration about it."

She admitted that the coronavirus pandemic has made her pregnancy more challenging.

"I have to go to some appointments, unfortunately, without my husband, which is really sad," she said. "But I mean, if that's what keeps the baby safe, then that's what we're going to do. We've just been trying to find ways to really work with it, because that's all we can do at this point."

Despite some of the obstacles the pandemic has provided, Barrett's pregnancy has been going well thus far. Plus, when the pandemic is over, the couple plan on hitting the road on tour.

"Me and Cade, we do everything together, and you'll see us both on the stage at the same time," she said. "It's always been a dream to take our family out on the road and be able to do the job that we love, surrounded by family and having them experience everything."