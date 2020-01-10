Future of 'Lizzie McGuire' reboot unclear after creator exits

The much-anticipated "Lizzie McGuire" reboot has been placed on hiatus after the original show's creator exited the project.

“Fans have a sentimental attachment to ‘Lizzie McGuire’ and high expectations for a new series," a spokesperson for Disney+ wrote in an email to NBC News.

A substitute for Terri Minksy, creator of the Disney Channel series that ran from 2001-2004 and former showrunner of the reboot, has not yet been named, as Variety first reported.

Hilary Duff is currently honeymooning in Mozambique with her new husband, Matthew Koma, but fans of the show have taken to social media to express their disappointment and confusion with the personnel change, which they worry will jeopardize the reboot.

All @HilaryDuff, Lizzie McGuire, and Disney Channel stans at the news of the new Lizzie McGuire series being delayed: pic.twitter.com/P9sM3Njz1P — Hilary Duff News (@HilaryNews) January 10, 2020

"What do you MEAN they’ve halted production on Lizzie McGuire while they search for a new showrunner?!???" one fan wrote.

"The problem with this is that.. terri minsky is the reason lizzie was.... different from other disney channel shows at the time, just like she did with andi mack," wrote another. "Who is gonna replicate that same feeling if they find a new showrunner?"

idk any information about why terri is stepping down from lizzie mcguire but it’s important for me to remind you all that i would still trust terri minsky with my life — sadie (@sadieannerue) January 10, 2020

the problem with this is that.. terri minsky is the reason lizzie was.... different from other disney channel shows at the time, just like she did with andi mack. who is gonna replicate that same feeling if they find a new showrunner 🥺 https://t.co/PQbmFRrOlF — jessicles (@jesimink) January 10, 2020

The “Lizzie McGuire” reboot was announced by Duff at Disney Plus’s D23 Expo event in August to great excitement. Production for the series began in November.

Though minimal details about the show had been released, the synopsis of the show stated that McGuire had her "dream job" as an assistant to a famed New York City interior designer, lived in a "picturesque Brooklyn apartment" and was in a happy relationship, but that McGuire's upcoming 30th birthday was causing her to reevaluate her life.

Throughout the past several months, Duff has posted a series of pictures of herself and various cast members on set.

"We are standing in what will soon be the McGuire living room. What’s up fam. We doin this," Duff wrote on Instagram in October.

2020 really just took lizzie mcguire away from me pic.twitter.com/YBjwRbA8uK — ᴄᴀᴛ✨ (@keanusgf) January 10, 2020

Though the future of the "Lizzie McGuire" reboot remains unclear, a number of fans are vying to fill in for Minsky as showrunner.

"Hi @disneyplus, I hear you need a new show runner for the Lizzie McGuire reboot. Here is my resume + proven proficiency in Excel," wrote Phillipe Thao, who made a spreadsheet ranking all of Duff's songs. "DM me, thanks!"

Hi @disneyplus, I hear you need a new show runner for the Lizzie McGuire reboot. Here is my resume + proven proficiency in Excel. DM me, thanks!https://t.co/15gSOG9YI7 — shania twink (@onphileek) January 10, 2020