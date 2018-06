share tweet pin email

Fourth hour producer Gavin Shulman gets an amazing makeover from “Queer Eye” team, including a style upgrade from Tan France, who politely let’s him know that, “You look like you could be my dad.” Shulman also learns how to make an elevated version of a Manhattan cocktail, maintain a sleek desk space and gets a haircut and beard trim. Shulman also learns that it’s OK to pay attention to himself a little – in addition to his new baby, of course!