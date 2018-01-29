share tweet pin email

Get ready for more fun, "Fuller House" fans. The hit spinoff will return to Netflix for a fourth season.

Dave "Uncle Joey" Coulier shared the good news Monday with an enthusiastic post on Instagram.

"Woohoo!!! Season 4! @netflix@fullerhouse #fullerhouse #cutitout," Coulier wrote next to a pic of his co-stars Candace Cameron Bure (D.J.) and Andrea Barber (Kimmy) whooping it up in character.

Jodie Sweetin (Stephanie) also celebrated on her own Instagram page, where she shared a happy photo of herself with Bure and Barber.

"Well... it’s official... season 4 of @fullerhouse has been announced!! Can't wait to get back to work with these lovely ladies @candacecbure@andreabarber and the rest of the FH family ASAP!! #fullerhouse #shewolfpack," the actress wrote.

The announcement comes a month after the "Fuller House" Season 3 finale, which revealed that Kimmy had successfully become Stephanie and Jimmy's surrogate.

Season 4 will see the whole gang — including Danny, Jesse, Becky and Joey — living in San Francisco again, so expect plenty of laughs.

"Fuller House" will return later this year on Netflix — and we are doing the Gibbler Gallop to celebrate!