'Fuller House' teases triple wedding in new trailer for final episodes

"Fuller House" fans can now watch a trailer for the show's final nine episodes!

Netflix shared a preview video Tuesday that's packed full of emotional moments dating all the way back to the original "Full House." The 80-second trailer also teases the upcoming triple wedding of D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure), Kimmy (Andrea Barber) and Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin).

That's right, the She-Wolf pack is walking down the aisle — together!

Fans cheered when Steve (Scott Weinger) and Fernando (Juan Pablo Di Pace) proposed to D.J. and Kimmy in the first half of the final season — especially since Stephanie was already planning to tie the knot with Kimmy's brother, Jimmy (Adam Hagenbuch). With all three ladies heading toward matrimony at the same time, they decided to plan one big ceremony.

Watch the She-Wolf pack wed their beaus in a fun-filled triple wedding in the final episodes of Netflix's "Fuller House." Netflix

Best of all, it looks like most of the original show's beloved characters are among the wedding guests. Danny (Bob Saget), Jesse (John Stamos) and Joey (Dave Coulier) are all spotted in the new trailer.

Bure told TV Line in December that fans can count on a little "chaos" at the characters' upcoming nuptials.

"As I’m sure you can imagine, it’s going to be nuts," said Bure. “You have three very different women trying to coordinate one giant event together. They all see the world a little bit differently, so chaos will ensue."

The final nine episodes of "Fuller House" will be available June 2 on Netflix.