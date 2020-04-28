'Fuller House' stars announce premiere date for final episodes

Are you ready to bid farewell to "Fuller House"?

The stars of the Netflix revival took to social media Tuesday to announce the premiere date — June 2 — for the show's final nine episodes.

Candace Cameron Bure and Andrea Barber announced the news on Instagram. Bure also shared a video featuring cute behind-the-scenes footage from the episode when Steve (Scott Weinger) and Fernando (Juan Pablo Di Pace) propose to D.J. (Bure) and Kimmy (Barber), respectively — in other words, the last episode from the first half of season five.

Fans recall that Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) was already planning to get hitched to Jimmy (Adam Hagenbuch). The upcoming final episodes will feature a blowout triple wedding for the She-Wolf pack.

"Oh My Lanta!! The moment we’ve all been waiting for ... 🥁NEW & FINAL EPISODES OF @fullerhouse premiere on June 2nd only on @netflix 🙌🏼," Bure, 44, wrote in her caption.

"I know you guys are going to love these final episodes as much as we all loved making them," she added.

"Fuller House" stars Andrea Barber, Jodie Sweetin and Candace Cameron Bure. Saeed Adyani / Netflix

Bure told TV Line in December that fans can count on a little "chaos" at the characters' upcoming nuptials.

"As I’m sure you can imagine, it’s going to be nuts," said Bure. “You have three very different women trying to coordinate one giant event together. They all see the world a little bit differently, so chaos will ensue."

Filming for the show wrapped last November. The cast has since shared emotional social media posts that hint at who else will show up to say goodbye.

Expect to see Jesse (John Stamos), Danny (Bob Saget), Joey (Dave Coulier), Matt (John Brotherton), Gia (Marla Sokoloff), C.J. (Virginia Williams), Viper (David Lipper) and Duane (Scott Menville), among other favorites.

The final nine episodes of "Fuller House" will be available Tuesday, June 2, on Netflix.