'Fuller House' star Bob Saget announces engagement to girlfriend Kelly Rizzo

It's another "Fuller House" engagement!

Bob Saget and his girlfriend, Kelly Rizzo, are tying the knot.

Love the people in this picture. The most loving and legendary @George_Shapiro Katie Killean & of course my gal Kelly. In case you’re wondering, we were celebrating our engagement— and I know George and I will be very happy together. A post shared by Bob (@bobsaget) on Nov 7, 2017 at 11:32pm PST

The "Fuller House" funnyman shared the happy news with an Instagram photo of the couple celebrating with friends.

"Love the people in this picture. The most loving and legendary @George_Shapiro, Katie Killean & of course my gal Kelly. In case you’re wondering, we were celebrating our engagement —and I know George and I will be very happy together," the 61-year-old actor quipped in the caption.

Who needs pearls??? Enjoying my favorite food with my new favorite accessory. 🥂💍 A post shared by Kelly Rizzo (@eattravelrock) on Nov 8, 2017 at 8:18am PST

In the photo, beaming bride-to-be Rizzo, 38, shows off her new pretty diamond solitaire engagement ring. Rizzo, who hosts the popular web series "Eat Travel Rock," shared a pic of it again on her own Instagram page.

"Who needs pearls??? Enjoying my favorite food with my new favorite accessory," she wrote in the caption.

The lovebirds met more than two years ago through a mutual friend, Rizzo told Michigan Avenue magazine.

"I don't really see him as Danny Tanner," she said. "To me he's just Bobby, my love."

It will be the second time down the aisle for Saget, who was previously married to Sherri Kramer Saget for 15 years before their 1997 split.

The couple's happy news comes just a week and a half after Saget's "Fuller House" co-star John Stamos revealed his engagement to actress girlfriend Caitlin McHugh, 31.

Congratulations to Bob and Kelly!