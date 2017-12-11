'Going to blow your mind': 'Fuller House' trailer teases wedding, pregnancy and more

share tweet pin email

"Fuller House" fans are already on the edge of their seats about the second half of Season 3, and now a new promo trailer gives us glimpses of the excitement ahead.

The short new clip teases fans about the biggest cliffhangers from the first half of the season — like which guy D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure) will end up with in her romantic love triangle with Matt (John Brotherton) and her old flame Steve (Scott Weinger).

Sure, we see D.J. in a wedding dress — possibly to tie the knot with Matt — but the clip makes it clear D.J.'s still thinking of Steve...who's about to marry C.J. in Tokyo. Oh, Mylanta!

Meanwhile, Kimmy (Andrea Barber) hints a new little one may soon join the Tanner-Gibbler household — and it seems as if she may be promising to be a surrogate for Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin), who revealed her infertility issues in Season 1.

"My oven is preheated and easy-baked. We’re getting pregnant," Kimmy assures her pal, and later invites "grandpa" Danny (Bob Saget) to "bring it in" for a hug.

Of course, this being "Fuller House," there's also plenty of dancing, cute kids, old friends, Uncle Jesse — and an epic trip to Tokyo!

On Twitter Monday morning, Bure sent a special message to fans telling them to expect answers and "HUGE surprises" when the Netflix family comedy returns with nine more glorious episodes.

"Fuller House" Season 3 returns to Netflix on December 22 — just in time for holiday binge-watching.