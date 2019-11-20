'Fuller House' announces premiere date for final season

December can’t get here soon enough.

The fifth and final season of Netflix’s “Fuller House” will be available Dec. 6, reports TVLine.

Earlier this month, the comedy wrapped up filming and the cast was emotional about the end of the show’s run.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

“After the final ever episode of the 5th season of ‘Fuller House,’” Bob Saget captioned a picture of Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber. “This photo that Candace sent me sums it all up. So proud of the incredible work, love, and deep friendship of Candace, Jodie, and Andrea who made ‘Fuller House’ such a special show for so many. Here’s to five wonderful years full of love and laughter, and more love. These are three incredible and talented women. I love them all so much.”

“This couch. This show. This family. I will miss this with all my heart,” Sweetin wrote in her own Instagram post.

The show did have at least one notable bump in the road. Lori Loughlin, who played Aunt Becky, will not appear in the final season due to her alleged role in the college admissions scandal.

"She was a big part of 'Fuller House.' She wasn’t in every episode, but her presence was definitely felt. We loved every single time she came on the set. So we have definitely felt her absence this season," Barber said during an appearance on Us Weekly's “Watch With Us” podcast.

“It’s too personal to us,” Cameron Bure told TODAY earlier this year about Loughlin's legal troubles. “We would never want to talk about someone that’s such a dear and close friend. I’ve already said that we are family, and we stand by each other and pray for each other, and we’ll always be there for each other.”

While the comedy is concluding its five-season run, it’s also the culmination of the “Full House” story. The sitcom premiered in 1987 and warmed fans’ hearts until 1995 before getting rebooted and rebranded as “Fuller House” in 2016.

And while it appears as if the "Full House" family is going to ride off into the sunset, John Stamos has teased the possibility of a prequel.

"I'm also thinking about what happened before 'Full House,'" he told "Entertainment Tonight" in June.

"There's too much happiness that that show has brought for a lot of people, right? So it's not going to go down easy. I'm not gonna let it," he added.