Talk about a "Full House" of birthday wishes!
Bob Saget, who played Danny Tanner on "Full House" (and recurs on the reboot "Fuller House"), turned 62 on May 17, and his castmates and loved ones did not forget him on social media.
A few went for classic show-flashback shots, like John Stamos (Jesse), who may have been doing a callback to the recent picture that showed Saget meeting Stamos' new baby:
Andrea Barber (Kimmy) also used a throwback pic:
Dave Coulier (Joey) threw back even further, to the time he and Saget appeared in a very enthusiastic ad for a restaurant:
And Lori Loughlin (Becky) opted for a throwback red-carpet shot:
While Jodie Sweetin (Stephanie) went for a more recent, cozy shot:
And Candace Cameron Bure (D.J.), who posed with on-screen on-again, off-again boyfriend Scott Weinger (Steve), apparently has a framed headshot of Saget handy for just such purposes!
Naturally, Saget's fiancée, "Eat Travel Rock" blogger Kelly Rizzo, also sent him love and good wishes:
All of which made Saget extremely grateful. But the one wish that got a shout-out in his own Twitter post was from his youngest daughter, who struck fear into his heart by calling him a "treasure":
Well, if he does get kidnapped by pirates, I think we know exactly where to find his rescue crew. Happy birthday, Bob!
Jodie Sweetin looks back on craziest 'Full House' episodes, best catchphrasesPlay Video - 4:57
Jodie Sweetin looks back on craziest 'Full House' episodes, best catchphrasesPlay Video - 4:57
More video
See Mary Kay Letourneau and Vili Fualaau’s 2006 TODAY interview
Bette Davis talks to Bryant Gumbel in 1987 interview
5-year-old Tiger Woods shows off his golf skills on TODAY
Flashback! See John Travolta talk ‘Saturday Night Fever’ on TODAY in 1977
Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.