Talk about a "Full House" of birthday wishes!

Bob Saget, who played Danny Tanner on "Full House" (and recurs on the reboot "Fuller House"), turned 62 on May 17, and his castmates and loved ones did not forget him on social media.

Everett Collection. The "Full House" cast in 1988: John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Bob Saget, Candace Cameron, Jodie Sweetin and Ashley Olsen.

A few went for classic show-flashback shots, like John Stamos (Jesse), who may have been doing a callback to the recent picture that showed Saget meeting Stamos' new baby:

Andrea Barber (Kimmy) also used a throwback pic:

Dave Coulier (Joey) threw back even further, to the time he and Saget appeared in a very enthusiastic ad for a restaurant:

And Lori Loughlin (Becky) opted for a throwback red-carpet shot:

While Jodie Sweetin (Stephanie) went for a more recent, cozy shot:

And Candace Cameron Bure (D.J.), who posed with on-screen on-again, off-again boyfriend Scott Weinger (Steve), apparently has a framed headshot of Saget handy for just such purposes!

Naturally, Saget's fiancée, "Eat Travel Rock" blogger Kelly Rizzo, also sent him love and good wishes:

All of which made Saget extremely grateful. But the one wish that got a shout-out in his own Twitter post was from his youngest daughter, who struck fear into his heart by calling him a "treasure":

Thank you all so much for your incredibly kind and loving birthday wishes. Sending them right back to you all. My dearest came from my youngest daughter who told me I was a âtreasure.â I hope Iâm not kidnapped by pirates tonight. — bob saget (@bobsaget) May 17, 2018

Well, if he does get kidnapped by pirates, I think we know exactly where to find his rescue crew. Happy birthday, Bob!

