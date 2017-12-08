share tweet pin email

Danny and Michelle Tanner had a family reunion Tuesday night.

Well, sort of.

The stars behind the beloved "Full House" characters, Bob Saget and Ashley Olsen, made a rare appearance together — and it was all for a good cause.

Olsen, who shared the role of Michelle on the sitcom with her twin sister Mary-Kate, joined Saget for his annual fundraiser for the Scleroderma Research Foundation.

This year's event raised $1.2 million for the charity.

"So honored my dear friend Ashley Olsen came to support my SclerodermaResearch.org Foundation @SRFcure Event as she has all these years," the actor-comedian wrote in an Instagram caption alongside of photo of him, Olsen and John Oliver from the big night.

While neither Olsen nor her sister decided to take part in the Netflix series "Fuller House" with Saget and the rest of the gang, she's been a faithful supporter of this event and of the cause that's so close to her friend's heart.

Saget sits on the board of the Scleroderma Research Foundation, and his involvement with fundraising for the organization started before he had a direct connection to the autoimmune disease.

"Just three years after I found out what ‘scleroderma’ was, my sister was sitting in the audience at the benefit, now actually diagnosed with this orphan disease," he explained in an essay he penned for TODAY. "One year later, Gay lost her life to it. She was only 47."

Since then he's helped raise millions for the foundation.

"Thanks to the amazing research we fund at John’s Hopkins, Stanford and UCSF, new drugs and new therapies have been developed, helping thousands of those struggling with this sometimes fatal disease," he explained.

With the help of friends like Olsen, he intends to continue raising funds and awareness.