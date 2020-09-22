'Full House' cast sings about golden retrievers in music video for National Dog Week

Golden retrievers are amazing. Not only are they regularly one of the most popular dogs in America, they can give hugs, fetch Chick-fil-A and offer comfort to firefighters.

So it's no surprise to us that the folks at "Full House" fully respect the lovable canines!

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

In honor of National Dog Week, "Full House" creator Jeff Franklin partnered with Petsmart Charities and the show's stars to release the song "Gotta Love a Golden," along with a sweet video designed to raise awareness about animal homelessness.

In the video, Franklin's two goldens, Woody and Lola, are shown frolicking with their owner around the house and backyard. We also get to see cast members John Stamos, Bob Saget, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber and Dave Coulier crooning along (or playing bongos, in Stamos' case) to the bouncy song, written by Franklin himself. (Franklin is the main singer but the full performance credit goes to the Full Dog-House.)

At the end of the video, Franklin sits with one pooch and gives a shoutout to all the dogs who don't have loving homes, urging folks to donate at PetSmartCharities.org. You can buy the song at that link, and all proceeds will go to the charity.

The "Full House" cast is fully on board for this barking good tune! Jeff Franklin / YouTube

Longtime "Full House" fans know that golden retrievers were critical cast members on both the original series and the "Fuller House" reboot, which ended after five seasons in June.

"As the proud owner of two awesome golden retrievers, I know firsthand how important the consistent comfort and unconditional love that a pet can provide," Franklin said in a statement. "My lifelong love affair with Goldens inspired me to make them the official Tanner family pets. Comet on 'Full House' and Cosmo on 'Fuller House' brought their warmth and humor to the set every day and found a home in the hearts of all those that watched."

Woody and Lola, Jeff Franklin's dogs, are in the spotlight! Jeff Franklin / YouTube

And, he added, "Creating forever homes for our pets continues to be one of my life missions, making this partnership with Petsmart Charities a passion project for me."