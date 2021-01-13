'Full House' cast rallies around Andrea Barber after her mother's death

“Fuller House” star Andrea Barber announced her mother has died in an emotional Instagram post on Tuesday.

“My beautiful mother, Sherry Barber, passed away a few days ago after almost four years of battling Pulmonary Fibrosis,” she captioned a picture of the two of them. “She was surrounded by my dad, my brothers, and me. I held her hand as she took her last breaths. It was heartbreaking and beautiful all at the same time.

“Many of you met her in the audience of Fuller House tapings. She had the loudest and most distinctive laugh. Every once in a while I would break character because I couldn’t help but smile when I heard it.”

Pulmonary fibrosis is a lung disease that causes scarring in the lung tissue and makes it hard to breathe.

Barber, best known for her role as Kimmy Gibbler on the show and its revival, said she's struggling with the loss.

“I’m still trying to make sense of how to live in a world without my mom. I find myself instinctively reaching for my phone to text her a picture or write her an email to describe a funny grandkid anecdote,” she wrote. “That was our greatest connection — through words and writing. And *nothing* could take that away — not a pandemic, not distance, not an illness. I still write to her almost every day, and I know she is reading, up there somewhere. But it is gutting to no longer see a response in my inbox.”

Barber, 44, also wrote about how her mother was a constant source of “comfort” for her over the years.

“She was my greatest comfort in life — from the time I was a little girl waking her up in the night because I had a stomach ache, to when I was an overwhelmed new mom with a colicky newborn, to the times when I sank into my deepest depressions,” she wrote. “She was always there to hold me. There is no other person, medicine, or tonic that even comes close to the comfort and peace my mom gave me."

"She was simply luminous," Barber's post continued. "She brightened the world around her with her love, her laughter, her wit, her smile, and her care for others. I miss her so much. So, so very much.”

The “Full House” and “Fuller House” family rallied to Barber’s side by mourning her mother’s death in the comments.

“So much love my dearest friend️," Candace Cameron Bure wrote. "Your mom was awesome and her laugh was even better! She will be missed but never forgotten."

“My heart hurts for you and your family Andrea," Bob Saget wrote. "Sherry was so beautiful and so lovely. She will be greatly missed."

Barber, seen here in 2016 in New York City, spoke glowingly of her late mother. Daniel Zuchnik / WireImage

“I love you so very, very much. I don’t have words to tell you how sorry I am for your loss,” commented Jodie Sweetin. “Anything I can think of seems cheap and small. Your mom was such a huge part of my life growing up as well. I have so many wonderful memories of her, and watching how proud she was of you, and of all of us, those last few years is something I’ll never forget. I love you AB."

Scott Weinger, who plays Steve Hale on the show, also sent his condolences. “Your mom was such a wonderful lady, she always brightened our stage when she came to visit," he wrote. "Thinking of you and your family and sending all my love.”

Soni Nicole, who plays Kimmy Gibbler's daughter on "Fuller House," left a kind message for her TV mom.

“I’m at a loss for words,” she wrote. “Sherry was such a pleasure to be around and the love she showed me will not be forgotten. my heart is with you Andrea and with your entire family.”

Twins Dashiell and Fox Messitt sent "big hugs and much love for your family and broken heart."

"What an absolutely beautiful tribute," wrote Virginia Williams, who appears on "Fuller House" alongside Barber. "What an amazing mother. What a blessing you had such an extraordinary example of how to mother your own children. I’m giving you a virtual hug and sending you so much love."