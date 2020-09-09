'Frozen' cast surprises super fan nurse with wedding gifts

It's a "Frozen" story to warm the heart.

Kellie Merner, a NICU nurse, is a super fan of the movie that made "Let It Go" a worldwide sensation, and on Tuesday she made a special (virtual) appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" that ended up with a huge surprise gift from several cast members of her favorite film.

The night's "Health Care Hero" began by relating to substitute host Josh Gad the sad story of how her princess-themed wedding (which also included a "Love Is an Open Door" bar) had to be postponed thanks to the ongoing pandemic. But then he had a bit of a surprise for her: Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell and Jonathan Groff all gathered virtually to say hello!

"Kellie, you can cry if you want," Bell said to Merner, who was visibly moved. "We're a cryin' bunch, you can cry."

"It's actually insulting if you don't cry right now, 'cause I really had to make some phone calls to make this happen today," Gad joked.

Anna (voiced by Kristen Bell) with Olaf (Josh Gad) and Kristoff (Jonathan Groff) in 2013's "Frozen" Everett Collection

But that wasn't the only surprise: the "Frozen" friends then revealed they had gifts for the bride-to-be, including a "Golden Girls" puzzle, a stuffed Olaf doll, the life-size Elsa dress Menzel wore when she appeared with Taylor Swift during the 2015 Halloween stop of Swift's "1989" world tour, and $10,000 from Gad, thanks to sponsor Boomer Naturals.

Later, Bell posted on Instagram about the moment:

"One of my absolute favorite things in life is when my 'Frozen' friends and I can make someone smile," she wrote in the caption. "That film was an incredible blessing in my life and i will be forever grateful. I love my frozen family, @idinamenzel @joshgad and #jonathangroff, and all of us love the frozen fans so much. It was an honor to surprise Kelly and congratulate her on her upcoming wedding. We love u, Kelly!!

Now that's sweeter than a snow cone!