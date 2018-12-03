Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

"Friends" fans, brace yourself! Beginning next year, the beloved NBC sitcom will no longer be there for us on Netflix.

According to the show’s “Details” page on Netflix, all 10 seasons of "Friends" will disappear from the streaming service on Jan. 1. That gives all of us less than a month to binge-watch all 230 laughter-filled episodes.

After that, anyone wanting to chuckle at the high jinks of Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), Ross (David Schwimmer), Monica (Courteney Cox), Chandler (Matthew Perry), Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) and Joey (Matt LeBlanc) will likely have to tune into WarnerMedia’s new streaming platform — which isn't due to launch into late 2019.

Naturally, fans of the Central Perk gang are not happy about the news. Many took to Twitter to express their outrage.

"Friends is being taken off Netflix ... this might be the worst news I’ve ever heard," wrote one.

Several vowed to rearrange their schedules to binge the series one more time.

Others were so upset they threatened to cancel their Netflix subscriptions.

While dozens more used moments from the show to share their shock ...

... and their anger ...

... and their sadness.

We're feeling it all right along with you, "Friends" fans! Let the binging begin!