“Friends,” the movie? No, a big screen version of the classic sitcom is not in the works, but Monica, Ross, Rachel, Joey, Phoebe and Chandler will appear on the big screen in honor of the 25th anniversary of the show’s premiere.

Fathom Events will screen 12 classic episodes in movie theaters over three nights, Sept. 23, Sept. 28 and Oct. 2. More than 1,000 theaters will take part in the promotion.

Four episodes will be screened each night. Among those you can expect to see are the pilot, the one where Ross spends the night with a woman other than Rachel (they were on a break!) and the one where Chandler stays in a box in the hopes Joey will forgive him for stealing his girlfriend.

“'Friends' 25th: The One With The Anniversary” will reunite fans with their longtime BFFs — Ross, Rachel, Joey, Monica, Chandler and Phoebe — to re-live some of their funniest moments. Each screening will also include exclusive interviews and never-before-seen content,” Fathom Events said in a press release.

Tickets will go on sale on this Friday.

The screenings are the latest gimmick for fans who can’t get enough of “Friends,” which, while already popular, is enjoying a renaissance in 2019 as the show hits the quarter-century milestone.

A pop-up based on the series that will feature re-creations from the set is slated to open Sept. 7 in New York City.

Lego has also announced it will sell a replica set of the show's Central Perk, while Pottery Barn has announced a line inspired by the show.

Now, if we can only get that reboot we keep hearing about ...