101 ‘Friends’ trivia questions to test your knowledge of the beloved series

"Friends" is a special show to many fans of the NBC sitcom — but how much do viewers really know and remember about Monica, Rachel, Phoebe, Chandler, Ross and Joey?
"Friends" ran from 1994 to 2004, and to this day, is a binge-worthy series that stands the test of time, taking fans through the journey of six best friends living in New York City.
Following the sudden death of "Friends" star Matthew Perry, who played Chandler on the show, fan and cast tributes have flooded the internet. His death is emotional for many, and have brought fans both old and new back to revisit the beloved series.
Two decades and endless coffee runs later, the sitcom remains a fan-favorite, so let's put that "Friends" knowledge to the test.
Here are 101 questions and answers for a fun round of "Friends" trivia.
"Friends" trivia questions
- Who puts his head in a turkey on Thanksgiving? Answer: Joey
- Which brand offers Rachel a job in Paris? Answer: Louis Vuitton
- How many pages was Rachel's letter to Ross? Answer: 18 pages, front and back
- Who pees on Monica's leg after she was stung by a jellyfish? Answer: Chandler
- What is the name of Joey's stuffed penguin? Answer: Hugsy
- Joey and Chandler have a statue of which animal in their apartment? Answer: A dog
- What role did Joey play on "Days of Our Lives"? Answer: Dr. Drake Ramoray
- What is Chandler's profession? Answer: Statistical analysis and data reconfiguration (though it's a running joke that nobody ever remembers this).
- What does Rachel guess Chandler's job is? Answer: Transponster
- Who was Monica's first kiss with? Answer: Ross
- How many times did Ross get married? Answer: Three
- What was the name of Monica's dad's best friend whom she dated? Answer: Richard
- When Rachel walked out of her wedding, she called her dad saying, "I don't want to be a shoe, I want to be a _____." Answer: Hat
- How many sisters does Joey have? Answer: Seven
- What is Phoebe's twin sister's name? Answer: Ursula
- What caused a fire in Monica and Rachel's apartment? Answer: A hair straightener
- What is Ross's profession? Answer: A paleontologist
- How many kids does Ross have? Answer: Two
- Who does Gunther have a crush on? Answer: Rachel
- Which one of her songs was Phoebe asked to record? Answer: "Smelly Cat"
- What is Phoebe's brother's name? Answer: Frank Jr.
- Where does Joey leave his copy of "The Shining"? Answer: In his refrigerator
- Where did Rachel get her first job? Answer: Central Perk
- Phoebe dated a cop. What was his name? Answer: Gary
- After working at Central Perk, which department store does Rachel start working for? Answer: Bloomingdale's
- Who from the group did Joey have a crush on? Answer: Rachel
- Through Monica and Rachel's apartment, the friends look at their neighbor through the window. What do they call him? Answer: Ugly Naked Guy
- What designer does Rachel get a job with in New York? Answer: Ralph Lauren
- What does Janice's ex-husband sell? Answer: Mattresses
- When Chandler hid Joey's underwear, what did Joey do? Answer: He wore all of Chandler's clothes
- What are Ross's kids' names? Answer: Ben and Emma
- What are Ross and Monica's parents' names? Answer: Jack and Judy Geller
- Who was Monica's roommate before Rachel? Answer: Phoebe
- What is Rachel's favorite book? Answer: "Little Women"
- What was Chandler's (fake) address in Yemen? Answer: 15 Yemen Road
- What did Phoebe tell Mike she changed her name to? Answer: Princess Consuela Banana Hammock
- What is Monica's job? Answer: A chef
- Whose triplets was Phoebe a surrogate to? Answer: Her little brother, Frank Jr., and his wife, Alice
- Who is the Jack and Judy Geller's favorite child? Answer: Ross
- Who was the first to find out Monica and Chandler were dating? Answer: Joey
- Which one of Joey's sisters did Chandler hook up with? Answer: Mary Angela
- What did Phoebe name the rat in her apartment? Answer: Bob
- When Ross falls asleep on the train, where does he end up? Answer: Montreal
- Who was Ross's first wife? Answer: Carol
- Why did Ross and Emily call off the wedding? Answer: Ross said Rachel's name at the altar
- Where did Ross and Rachel get married? Answer: In Vegas
- Where did Monica and Chandler first get together? Answer: Ross's wedding in London
- Who did Phoebe name her brother's daughter after? Answer: Chandler
- What does Joey name his Barcalounger? Answer: Rosita
- When Monica gets her credit card stolen, what does she tell the thief her name is? Answer: Monana
- What name was on Chandler's mail? Answer: Miss Chanandler Bong
- Which Sprouse twin played Ben, Ross's son? Answer: Cole Sprouse
- Which character said the iconic line "Pivot" in the show? Answer: Ross
- What was Ross's monkey's name? Answer: Marcel
- What is Chandler's middle name? Answer: Muriel
- Who was Chandler's college roommate? Answer: Ross
- Why did Ross and Carol break up? Answer: Carol came out as lesbian
- At Monica and Chandler's wedding, who was Monica's maid of honor? Answer: Rachel
- Which of the friends hates Thanksgiving? Answer: Chandler
- Where did the group travel to for Ross's paleontology convention? Answer: Barbados
- What are Rachel's sisters' names? Answer: Amy and Jill
- In college, what was the name of Ross and Chandler's band? Answer: Way, No Way
- Joey was in a commercial for milk carton openers. What was his name in the commercial? Answer: Kevin
- What is the name of Richard's son? Answer: Timothy
- Ross and Monica have a dog when they were kids. What was its name? Answer: Chi-Chi
- What is Chandler especially bad at? Answer: Giving gifts
- How many categories of towels does Monica have? Answer: 11
- Who said the last line in the whole show? Answer: Chandler (Matthew Perry)
- How old was Monica when she learned how to tell time? Answer: 13
- What fruit is Ross allergic to? Answer: Kiwi
- What was the name of Monica and Rachel's downstairs neighbor? Answer: Heckles
- At the diner she worked at, how much did Pete Becker tip Monica? Answer: $20,000
- What store does Phoebe hate? Answer: Pottery Barn
- What is Richard's job? Answer: Ophthalmologist
- What was the job of Rachel's ex-fiancé, Barry? Answer: Orthodontist
- What instrument did Ross want to play at Monica and Chandler's wedding? Answer: Bagpipes
- What did Monica start making to get over Richard? Answer: Jam
- What is Phoebe's alter ego's name? Answer: Regina Phalange
- What does Joey not share? Answer: His food
- What city did Phoebe's boyfriend David move to? Answer: Minsk
- On Thanksgiving, which sport does the group play together? Answer: Football
- What is the name of Richard's daughter? Answer: Michelle
- What are Monica and Chandler's twins' names? Answer: Jack and Erica
- What is the name of Joey's agent? Answer: Estelle
- Ross and Will had a club in high school. What was the name of the club? Answer: I Hate Rachel Greene Club
- What was Joey's nickname when he was a waiter at a restaurant? Answer: Dragon
- Phoebe stole a comic book from Ross. What was the name of the book? Answer: "Science Boy"
- Joey had an imaginary friend as a kid. What was his friend's name? Answer: Maurice
- What is Phoebe's job? Answer: A masseuse
- Rachel goes on Ross's honeymoon alone. Where does she go? Answer: Greece
- What pet animals did Chandler and Joey have? Answer: A chick and a duck
- What is Joey's imaginary friend's profession? Answer: Space cowboy
- What was Ross and Rachel's daughter's first word? Answer: "Gleba"
- What does Phoebe not believe in? Answer: Evolution
- What is Monica's biggest pet peeve? Answer: Animals dressed as humans
- What phrase is Joey most famous for? Answer: How you doin'?
- As a child, Rachel had a dog. What was its name? Answer: LaPooh
- What game show was Joey auditioning to host? Answer: "Bamboozled"
- At Rachel and Barry's wedding, who was the maid of honor? Answer: Mindy
- How does Ross end up getting Ugly Naked Guy's apartment? Answer: He hangs out with him naked
- What was Ross's fiancée Emily's last name? Answer: Waltham