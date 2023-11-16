101 ‘Friends’ trivia questions to test your knowledge of the beloved series

"Friends" is a special show to many fans of the NBC sitcom — but how much do viewers really know and remember about Monica, Rachel, Phoebe, Chandler, Ross and Joey?

"Friends" ran from 1994 to 2004, and to this day, is a binge-worthy series that stands the test of time, taking fans through the journey of six best friends living in New York City.

Following the sudden death of "Friends" star Matthew Perry, who played Chandler on the show, fan and cast tributes have flooded the internet. His death is emotional for many, and have brought fans both old and new back to revisit the beloved series.

Two decades and endless coffee runs later, the sitcom remains a fan-favorite, so let's put that "Friends" knowledge to the test.

Here are 101 questions and answers for a fun round of "Friends" trivia.

"Friends" trivia questions