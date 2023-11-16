101 ‘Friends’ trivia questions to test your knowledge of the beloved series

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

/ Source: TODAY
By Dea Hoxha

"Friends" is a special show to many fans of the NBC sitcom — but how much do viewers really know and remember about Monica, Rachel, Phoebe, Chandler, Ross and Joey?

"Friends" ran from 1994 to 2004, and to this day, is a binge-worthy series that stands the test of time, taking fans through the journey of six best friends living in New York City.

Following the sudden death of "Friends" star Matthew Perry, who played Chandler on the show, fan and cast tributes have flooded the internet. His death is emotional for many, and have brought fans both old and new back to revisit the beloved series.

Two decades and endless coffee runs later, the sitcom remains a fan-favorite, so let's put that "Friends" knowledge to the test.

Here are 101 questions and answers for a fun round of "Friends" trivia.

"Friends" trivia questions

  1. Who puts his head in a turkey on Thanksgiving? Answer: Joey
  2. Which brand offers Rachel a job in Paris? Answer: Louis Vuitton
  3. How many pages was Rachel's letter to Ross? Answer: 18 pages, front and back
  4. Who pees on Monica's leg after she was stung by a jellyfish? Answer: Chandler
  5. What is the name of Joey's stuffed penguin? Answer: Hugsy
  6. Joey and Chandler have a statue of which animal in their apartment? Answer: A dog
  7. What role did Joey play on "Days of Our Lives"? Answer: Dr. Drake Ramoray
  8. What is Chandler's profession? Answer: Statistical analysis and data reconfiguration (though it's a running joke that nobody ever remembers this).
  9. What does Rachel guess Chandler's job is? Answer: Transponster
  10. Who was Monica's first kiss with? Answer: Ross
  11. How many times did Ross get married? Answer: Three
  12. What was the name of Monica's dad's best friend whom she dated? Answer: Richard
  13. When Rachel walked out of her wedding, she called her dad saying, "I don't want to be a shoe, I want to be a _____." Answer: Hat
  14. How many sisters does Joey have? Answer: Seven
  15. What is Phoebe's twin sister's name? Answer: Ursula
  16. What caused a fire in Monica and Rachel's apartment? Answer: A hair straightener
  17. What is Ross's profession? Answer: A paleontologist
  18. How many kids does Ross have? Answer: Two
  19. Who does Gunther have a crush on? Answer: Rachel
  20. Which one of her songs was Phoebe asked to record? Answer: "Smelly Cat"
  21. What is Phoebe's brother's name? Answer: Frank Jr.
  22. Where does Joey leave his copy of "The Shining"? Answer: In his refrigerator
  23. Where did Rachel get her first job? Answer: Central Perk
  24. Phoebe dated a cop. What was his name? Answer: Gary
  25. After working at Central Perk, which department store does Rachel start working for? Answer: Bloomingdale's
  26. Who from the group did Joey have a crush on? Answer: Rachel
  27. Through Monica and Rachel's apartment, the friends look at their neighbor through the window. What do they call him? Answer: Ugly Naked Guy
  28. What designer does Rachel get a job with in New York? Answer: Ralph Lauren
  29. What does Janice's ex-husband sell? Answer: Mattresses
  30. When Chandler hid Joey's underwear, what did Joey do? Answer: He wore all of Chandler's clothes
  31. What are Ross's kids' names? Answer: Ben and Emma
  32. What are Ross and Monica's parents' names? Answer: Jack and Judy Geller
  33. Who was Monica's roommate before Rachel? Answer: Phoebe
  34. What is Rachel's favorite book? Answer: "Little Women"
  35. What was Chandler's (fake) address in Yemen? Answer: 15 Yemen Road
  36. What did Phoebe tell Mike she changed her name to? Answer: Princess Consuela Banana Hammock
  37. What is Monica's job? Answer: A chef
  38. Whose triplets was Phoebe a surrogate to? Answer: Her little brother, Frank Jr., and his wife, Alice
  39. Who is the Jack and Judy Geller's favorite child? Answer: Ross
  40. Who was the first to find out Monica and Chandler were dating? Answer: Joey
  41. Which one of Joey's sisters did Chandler hook up with? Answer: Mary Angela
  42. What did Phoebe name the rat in her apartment? Answer: Bob
  43. When Ross falls asleep on the train, where does he end up? Answer: Montreal
  44. Who was Ross's first wife? Answer: Carol
  45. Why did Ross and Emily call off the wedding? Answer: Ross said Rachel's name at the altar
  46. Where did Ross and Rachel get married? Answer: In Vegas
  47. Where did Monica and Chandler first get together? Answer: Ross's wedding in London
  48. Who did Phoebe name her brother's daughter after? Answer: Chandler
  49. What does Joey name his Barcalounger? Answer: Rosita
  50. When Monica gets her credit card stolen, what does she tell the thief her name is? Answer: Monana
  51. What name was on Chandler's mail? Answer: Miss Chanandler Bong
  52. Which Sprouse twin played Ben, Ross's son? Answer: Cole Sprouse
  53. Which character said the iconic line "Pivot" in the show? Answer: Ross
  54. What was Ross's monkey's name? Answer: Marcel
  55. What is Chandler's middle name? Answer: Muriel
  56. Who was Chandler's college roommate? Answer: Ross
  57. Why did Ross and Carol break up? Answer: Carol came out as lesbian
  58. At Monica and Chandler's wedding, who was Monica's maid of honor? Answer: Rachel
  59. Which of the friends hates Thanksgiving? Answer: Chandler
  60. Where did the group travel to for Ross's paleontology convention? Answer: Barbados
  61. What are Rachel's sisters' names? Answer: Amy and Jill
  62. In college, what was the name of Ross and Chandler's band? Answer: Way, No Way
  63. Joey was in a commercial for milk carton openers. What was his name in the commercial? Answer: Kevin
  64. What is the name of Richard's son? Answer: Timothy
  65. Ross and Monica have a dog when they were kids. What was its name? Answer: Chi-Chi
  66. What is Chandler especially bad at? Answer: Giving gifts
  67. How many categories of towels does Monica have? Answer: 11
  68. Who said the last line in the whole show? Answer: Chandler (Matthew Perry)
  69. How old was Monica when she learned how to tell time? Answer: 13
  70. What fruit is Ross allergic to? Answer: Kiwi
  71. What was the name of Monica and Rachel's downstairs neighbor? Answer: Heckles
  72. At the diner she worked at, how much did Pete Becker tip Monica? Answer: $20,000
  73. What store does Phoebe hate? Answer: Pottery Barn
  74. What is Richard's job? Answer: Ophthalmologist
  75. What was the job of Rachel's ex-fiancé, Barry? Answer: Orthodontist
  76. What instrument did Ross want to play at Monica and Chandler's wedding? Answer: Bagpipes
  77. What did Monica start making to get over Richard? Answer: Jam
  78. What is Phoebe's alter ego's name? Answer: Regina Phalange
  79. What does Joey not share? Answer: His food
  80. What city did Phoebe's boyfriend David move to? Answer: Minsk
  81. On Thanksgiving, which sport does the group play together? Answer: Football
  82. What is the name of Richard's daughter? Answer: Michelle
  83. What are Monica and Chandler's twins' names? Answer: Jack and Erica
  84. What is the name of Joey's agent? Answer: Estelle
  85. Ross and Will had a club in high school. What was the name of the club? Answer: I Hate Rachel Greene Club
  86. What was Joey's nickname when he was a waiter at a restaurant? Answer: Dragon
  87. Phoebe stole a comic book from Ross. What was the name of the book? Answer: "Science Boy"
  88. Joey had an imaginary friend as a kid. What was his friend's name? Answer: Maurice
  89. What is Phoebe's job? Answer: A masseuse
  90. Rachel goes on Ross's honeymoon alone. Where does she go? Answer: Greece
  91. What pet animals did Chandler and Joey have? Answer: A chick and a duck
  92. What is Joey's imaginary friend's profession? Answer: Space cowboy
  93. What was Ross and Rachel's daughter's first word? Answer: "Gleba"
  94. What does Phoebe not believe in? Answer: Evolution
  95. What is Monica's biggest pet peeve? Answer: Animals dressed as humans
  96. What phrase is Joey most famous for? Answer: How you doin'?
  97. As a child, Rachel had a dog. What was its name? Answer: LaPooh
  98. What game show was Joey auditioning to host? Answer: "Bamboozled"
  99. At Rachel and Barry's wedding, who was the maid of honor? Answer: Mindy
  100. How does Ross end up getting Ugly Naked Guy's apartment? Answer: He hangs out with him naked
  101. What was Ross's fiancée Emily's last name? Answer: Waltham
Dea Hoxha

Dea is an editorial intern at TODAY.com and is frequently keeping up with pop culture news and emerging trends.