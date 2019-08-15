If your idea of a perfect night is going out with friends, then move along.

However, if you'd prefer to fill your free time by staying in with "Friends" — as in Ross, Rachel, Joey, Phoebe, Monica and Chandler — then read on!

A new promotion means you could soon turn your favorite TV pastime into a money-making opportunity.

Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani and Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing in the "Friends" episode titled, "The One Where No One's Ready." NBC via Getty Images

Could that be any more exciting?

In honor of the beloved sitcom's 25th anniversary, telecommunication company Frontier Communications is offering one lucky "Friends" superfan the chance to earn $1,000 (as well as a "Friends" T-shirt, Central Perk mug, popcorn and a one-year Netflix subscription) in exchange for watching 25 hours — or about 60 episodes — of the series.

Considering that there are 236 episodes to choose from, including dozens of endlessly quotable and always fun fan-favorites, that shouldn't be too hard to do. The only catch is that the binge-watching "Friends" fun must be completed before Sept. 22 to mirror the show's original premiere date in 1994.

So, how do you know if you're the right candidate for what the company calls "a dream job?" It's all spelled out on the official application page.

"We’re in search of the ones who know the quotes ('PIVOT!!'), the hilarious scenarios (the beef in the trifle; the Holiday Armadillo), and all the little details (exactly how many sisters does Joey have? What is Chandler’s job?) that make the show the tried and true classic it is," the company explains.

"Our Friends fan must also be an organized, detail-oriented individual. It helps to have an active Twitter account and following, as you’ll be required to tweet throughout the challenge."

Other than that, the only other requirements are that you be 18 or older, a U.S. citizen or permanent resident and that you fill out the application for the contest called "The One Where You Binge 'Friends' and Get $1,000" and submit it by Sept. 3.

But be warned! The application contains one essay question that's sure to give even the biggest "Friends" fans pause: "Who do you think was right about The Break — Rachel or Ross?"

Good luck with that one!