Lisa Kudrow took a 'Friends' quiz — guess which character she is

Lisa Kudrow might have played Phoebe in the hit series "Friends," but it turns out the actor is much more of a Rachel in real life.

The 57-year-old appeared on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" this week and during her interview, she revealed that she had taken one of those fun Buzzfeed quizzes that determines which "Friends" character you're most like. She also said that she was a bit surprised when the results said that her personality was similar to Jennifer Aniston's character, Rachel.

"Did you take it again to say there's gotta be another friend?" Colbert asked her.

"No, I was exhausted by taking it the first time. And also I thought I was answering questions (in a way) that would bring me to Phoebe. You know, 'Favorite color? Yellow!' or some things like 'Who would you want to be on a date with? SpongeBob!' And then it just said Rachel," she said.

At this point, Colbert was confused and couldn't help but ask Kudrow if her character secretly had a thing for SpongeBob SquarePants.

"Well, there were real people in the mix too, so I don't know why it's so Rachel to choose an animated character to go on a date. But I didn't understand their criteria," she said.

Kudrow went on to explain that she initially felt like she could identify with Rachel's character more when she went in to audition for the role of Phoebe, but the casting directors had a different opinion.

"They said 'No, no, Phoebe,'" she said.

Kudrow and the rest of the "Friends" cast recently got together to film a reunion special for HBO Max, which airs on May 27. It's been 17 years since the show's series finale and quite a while since the cast had the chance to get together all at once.

"We haven't all been in the same room in like five or six years and then COVID delayed this whole thing so much," Kudrow said of the reunion. "It was thrilling and a little emotional and they rebuilt all the sets."

Even though it wasn't the original set, it was pretty cool to see a re-created version and Kudrow was definitely impressed. But that wasn't the most exciting part of the reunion for her.

"I think we were meant to be excited about seeing the sets and everyone was but me because I wanted to see the people. (I) walk(ed) on the set, looked around and just plopped in a chair. And I just noticed a couple other people from the cast were opening doors as if it's an apartment," she said and added that she found the whole situation a little humorous.

The latest People magazine features the cast on its cover and the stars talked to the publication about what the reunion meant to them. In the interview, Kudrow emphasized that the cast is more like a family, even after all these years.

“I know that I can text or call, and I feel like we can pick up right where we left off, and no time has passed,” she said. “We’re connected no matter what.”