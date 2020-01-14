'Friends,' 'Highlander' actor Stan Kirsch has died at 51

Stan Kirsch, who played the immortal Richie Ryan on ‘90s TV series “Highlander,” died on Saturday at age 51.

Stan Kirsch died by suicide on Jan. 11. Alamy

“We tragically lost our beloved Stan Kirsch on January 11,” Kirsch’s wife, Kristyn Green, told TODAY in a statement.

Kirsch’s death, which has been ruled a suicide, was announced on the Stan Kirsch Studios Facebook page on Monday. He and Green founded the acting school in 2008.

“We will be closed for the next 2 weeks as we process and grieve,” the post read in part. “He was so loved and we are all just devastated.”

Stan Kirsch appeared in a 1995 episode of "Friends," playing a high school senior who lies to Monica (Courteney Cox) about his age. NBC

Though Kirsch was best known for his six-season stint on “Highlander,” he had a memorable role on “Friends,” as Monica's boyfriend Ethan who lied about his age. (In the episode, titled “The One with the Ick Factor,” Ethan reveals he is actually a senior in high school after he and 26-year-old Monica spend the night together.)

On Monday, Green thanked Facebook followers "for the outpouring of love and support" in the wake of her husband's death.

"I haven't been able to respond to all the texts, calls, emails — but have read or listened to every single one of them," Green wrote. "I feel surrounded by love and am forever grateful to each and every one of you.

The "Highlander" Facebook page shared a lengthy tribute to Kirsch, calling him "nothing but kind, thoughtful and sincere."

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide, please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.